Government
  • Major General JP McGee - The Present & Future of Army Talent Management
    The Army is radically changing its personnel and talent management systems and Major General JP McGee, head of the Army Talent Management Task Force, is in charge of making it happen. From AIM 2.0 and the Battalion Command Assessment Program...to brevet promotions and direct commissioning, MG McGee gives an inside look at the major personnel and talent initiatives coming to the US Army.  Stay connected to talent.army.mil for the latest on Army Talent Management.
    6/22/2020
    46:08
  • Michael Bungay Stanier - Leading with Curiosity
    Michael Bungay Stanier is an author, speaker, and innovative thinker in the world of coaching and leadership. His most popular book, The Coaching Habit, is a Wall Street Journal Bestseller and presents a powerful framework for helping leaders make meaningful connections by becoming more coachlike.  In this conversation, he highlights how easy it is for leaders to jump straight into advice-giving and why this is a destructive habit to fall into. Michael encourages leaders to stay curious just a little bit longer and jump to advice-giving just a little more slowly. Books by Michael Bungay Stanier: The Coaching Habit The Advice Trap Do More Great Work Links to references mentioned in the show: Box of Crayons David Marquet’s Turn The Ship Around! The Habit Share App Follow the Military on Twitter: @mil_LEADER Like the Military Leader on Facebook: @MilitaryLeader Want to hear a specific topic covered in the podcast? Leave a suggestion in the form of a rating and review on iTunes. 
    2/25/2020
    1:05:15
  • Noble Gibbens – How to Lead with Emotional Intelligence
    This episode features passionate world changer and good friend of nearly twenty years, Noble Gibbens. Noble is a West Point graduate, successful entrepreneur, speaker, personal mentor, and business coach who learns, lives, and breathes leader development. As the energetic son of an emergency room doctor, Noble Gibbens developed an insatiable love of learning partly because his parents bribed him with ice cream to take copious notes in church. Years later as an Infantry Lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne Division, he sought professional advice everywhere he could, including from senior leaders that lieutenants typically try to avoid. Following the Army, Noble threw his energy and passion into multiple businesses and has built a coaching network that is hundreds strong. In this conversation, Noble talks about the mentors, authors, and resources that shaped him into the leader he is today, then makes a strong case for questioning those very leader development inputs in favor of finding one's own set of leadership beliefs and authentic voice. Then he hits home by challenging leaders to recognize that the areas they are most comfortable in are exactly the areas in which they are least willing to learn. If you want to stay in your comfort zone, skip this episode. Watch our conversation on video at the episode show page! Want to hear more from Noble? Join the Facebook mentorship group we discuss in this episode, The 360 Movement Personal Growth Tribe And you should definitely check out EQ for Entrepreneurs EQ for Entrepreneurs at EQforEntrepreneurs.com and on Facebook, Instagram, & YouTube
    1/30/2020
    1:23:56
  • Colonel Greg Gadson - A Warrior Living Beyond the Wounds
    In May 2007, Colonel Greg Gadson found himself face-up on a Baghdad street, having been blown out of his vehicle by a powerful roadside bomb. He was bleeding profusely from both legs, which he eventually lost. As a battalion commander, that day he was returning from a memorial service for two Soldiers from a sister unit who lost their lives...and now Colonel Gadson's Soldiers were trying desperately to save his. Retired Colonel Greg Gadson played football at West Point before becoming a Field Artillery Officer in 1989. He saw every major conflict until that fateful day in 2007, when he lost both his legs to an Improvised Explosive Device. In the years following his injury, he recovered and continued to serve, eventually becoming the Garrison Commander at Fort Belvoir and retiring in 2015. In this interview, he shares details of the IED attack and how his unit's pre-deployment training directly saved his life. COL Gadson also describes his decade-long partnership with the New York Giants and how he came to hold two Super Bowl Rings as a double amputee. Colonel Gadson is a powerful presence and an inspiration to be around. Please enjoy the conversation and lead well!
    1/9/2020
    33:30
  • Captain Florent Groberg - Immigrant, Soldier, Medal of Honor Recipient
    In August of 2012, Army Captain (Ret) Florent Groberg found himself face to face with an enemy suicide bomber. He didn't have time to think, he simply moved towards the threat. Then in 2015, he found himself standing on a stage with President Barack Obama, receiving the Medal of Honor for his actions that day.  In this extensive interview, Captain Groberg recounts the details of the fatal attack on his dismounted patrol in Asadabad, Afghanistan, then shares his lessons on life and leadership. You can watch his Medal of Honor ceremony here: https://youtu.be/wHoOZEfUwwI  And be sure to grab a copy of his book, 8 Seconds of Courage
    12/20/2019
    1:06:42

About The Military Leader Podcast

Grow yourself and your team with insight from today's most successful leaders. The Military Leader Podcast delivers candid, practical lessons from proven leaders in the military and other professions. If you don't have a leadership development program, start with The Military Leader Podcast!
