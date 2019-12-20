Noble Gibbens – How to Lead with Emotional Intelligence

This episode features passionate world changer and good friend of nearly twenty years, Noble Gibbens. Noble is a West Point graduate, successful entrepreneur, speaker, personal mentor, and business coach who learns, lives, and breathes leader development. As the energetic son of an emergency room doctor, Noble Gibbens developed an insatiable love of learning partly because his parents bribed him with ice cream to take copious notes in church. Years later as an Infantry Lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne Division, he sought professional advice everywhere he could, including from senior leaders that lieutenants typically try to avoid. Following the Army, Noble threw his energy and passion into multiple businesses and has built a coaching network that is hundreds strong. In this conversation, Noble talks about the mentors, authors, and resources that shaped him into the leader he is today, then makes a strong case for questioning those very leader development inputs in favor of finding one's own set of leadership beliefs and authentic voice. Then he hits home by challenging leaders to recognize that the areas they are most comfortable in are exactly the areas in which they are least willing to learn. If you want to stay in your comfort zone, skip this episode. Watch our conversation on video at the episode show page! Want to hear more from Noble? Join the Facebook mentorship group we discuss in this episode, The 360 Movement Personal Growth Tribe And you should definitely check out EQ for Entrepreneurs EQ for Entrepreneurs at EQforEntrepreneurs.com and on Facebook, Instagram, & YouTube