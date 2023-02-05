Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Get Mike Francesa's unequalled takes on sports with The Mike Francesa Podcast. Listen to Mike's instant reactions to the biggest games and unbiased sports talk
  • 2023 Kentucky Derby Preview with Brad Thomas
    Mike Francesa welcomes Brad Thomas to discuss the 129th Kentucky Derby, which takes place this Saturday. You'll hear their thoughts on the contenders and pretenders in this year's race.
    5/4/2023
    53:47
  • Knicks Survive Short-Handed Heat in Game 2 - Post-Game Reaction
    Josh Hart was an assist shy of a triple-double, and the Knicks edged out the Jimmy Butler-less Heat in Game 2. Mike Francesa gives his instant reaction to the game the Knicks were a little lucky to win. They'll have their work cut out for them as the series moves to Miami.
    5/3/2023
    14:11
  • Knicks' Injuries, Yankees' Struggles, and Email Reactions
    Mike Francesa discusses the Rangers' Game 7 loss and the Knicks' challenges as they prepare for Game 2 vs the Heat. Plus, he looks at why the Yankees are struggling and then answers your emails.
    5/2/2023
    26:16
  • Too Much Heat for the Knicks in Game 1
    Mike Francesa gives his instant reaction to the Knicks' game 1 loss to Miami. Despite having a lead at halftime, the Knicks fell behind in the third to Miami, who silenced the the crowd in the Garden.
    4/30/2023
    22:34
  • Reaction to NFL Draft Round 1 and Update on Ranger & Knicks
    Mike Francesa offers his thoughts on the first round of the draft. He also offers an update on the Rangers' and Knicks' postseason hopes and responds to your emails.
    4/28/2023
    24:17

About The Mike Francesa Podcast

Get Mike Francesa's unequalled takes on sports with The Mike Francesa Podcast. Listen to Mike's instant reactions to the biggest games and unbiased sports talk each week.. Subscribe today and never miss a minute.
Podcast website

