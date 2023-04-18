Join us as we hubble, bubble, toil, and trouble our way through aspects of midwifery, birth, lactation, and womanhood. We tackle and discuss a variety of topics...
Our special edition: "We hit one million downloads" episode!
Our special edition: "We hit one million downloads" episode!

Welcome to the biggest episode yet! Well not really, but we have met a milestone I couldn't have fathomed 3 years ago on 20th July 2020. It has hit home what has happened over this time and how this 'little' podcast has grown into something really fantastic. And this is due to my dear friend Dr Rachel Reed, our amazing guests who have so kindly donated their time to come on, and to all of you who listen in each episode and make the effort to share it, talk about it, grab a bit of merch to promote it, those of you who have financially supported the show and also those of you who have written in with your stories which have often bought me to tears. I am humbled and really bloomin grateful. This is a bonus episode just for you. You will not hear anything about birth, midwifery, or breastfeeding! Be warned! This is a listener special where we asked you guys for your questions about us!So what will your lug'ols be filled with today? · Katie's story of a bag of crisps called Keith· Rachel dancing to Oliver Twist · How surprisingly we both chose very similar people to invite to our dinner party!· But don't talk to Rachel about bananas or pineapples· We reminisce on going clubbing together from 11am on public holidays in Newcastle upon Tyne, in the UK. · We let you in on what we got up to at our midwifery university graduation· And finally … how Katie got chased by a lion. Should make for good listening… not educational listening at all, but if you are up for being told a story or two then grab a cuppa and sit down with us in this special episode!
7/14/2023
45:04
Breastfeeding aversion, agitation and dysphoric milk ejection reflex - An interview with Zainab Yate
In this episode Katie talks to Zainab Yate. Zainab is a Biomedical Ethicist, with a specialist interest in infant feeding. Zainab is Vice Chair and named qualitative lead on a paediatric flagged Research Ethics Committee Panel for the Health Research Authority (HRA) in the UK. She's also been a volunteer breastfeeding peer supporter with the NHS for a number of years, is the owner-author of the resource site for mothers and healthcare practitioners on Breastfeeding / Nursing Aversion and Agitation and author of "When Breastfeeding Sucks".We discuss what is breastfeeding aversion & agitation, and what is D-MER (dysphoric milk ejection reflex)? We look at the differences between the two. And ask what do clinicians need to look for specifically?Why does D-MER and breastfeeding aversion occur, how long it normally lasts and what can be done to support women who experience this? We talked about what "being touched out" means and how to deal with it. And we take a dive into when the euphoria does not happen immediately after birth. This is such an incredible episode full of lots of really thoughtful insights, I know you will get a lot out of it. Enjoy. LINKSZainab Yate Differential diagnosis article Zainab Yate Breastfeeeding aversion article Alia Heise – D-MER D-MER resourcesRecent research on D-MER https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36705232/
6/26/2023
1:02:51
The unbelievable tactics of the formula industry- Do not think you can skip this episode!
In this episode I take Rachel and you into the world of underhand marketing tactics going on right under our noses from the commercial milk formula (CMF) industry. In Feburary 2023 the Lancet and WHO released a new 3 part series discussing the marketing of CMF. Rachel really did wonder if this would be of any interest to our listeners and I promised her that within a few minutes her knickers would be in a twist ... and they were! This is not a discussion about whether formula milk should be used this is a look at the often horrifying goings-on that are, in a large part, leading to women all over the globe feeling robbed of their breastfeeding wishes, hopes and experiences. In this episode you will hear about: Who first patented infant formula and why.How we are all being subversively targeted with underhand tactics. How the CMF industry raises profits by casting doubt on mothers milk and pathologising normal baby behaviours: how often babies breastfeed or typical crying which is OK. How much the CMF industry is worth The impact the CMF industry marketing has on the health costs for individual countires. Political lobbyingTax evasionAnd we lay it out - is there any difference between a tin of formula which costs 9 or 28 and where to get safe information about formula. We discuss whether there is a need for toddler and growing up milks.And we take a look at the estimated cost of unpaid work from breastfeeding. Don't fret, we leave you with some actionable places to go from here!LINKSThe Lancet series and webinarShort explanation video about The Lancet and WHO series First steps nutrition Breastfeeding and formula supplementation
6/6/2023
48:48
Childbirth education, home birth, attachement styles and the "F%k1ng epidural" - An interview with Rhea Dempsey
Rhea is a former PE teacher turned childbirth educator, and counsellor and feels privileged to have attended more than a thousand births in hospitals and home settings as a birth attendant as well as connecting with many more women, their partners and support people during birth preparation workshops and personal birth counselling sessions. Rhea has spoken extensively around Australia and internationally and is the author of two books – 'Birth with Confidence: savvy choices for normal birth' and the most recent 'Beyond the Birth Plan: getting real about pain and power'.Rheas thoughtful, gentle voice takes us on a look back over the world of birth from the past 40 years from England to Australia. How Rheas home births led to her passion into childbirth education and birth attendant work. How home births were parties back in the days! Rhea talks with us about how sadly, in more than forty years of birth work, she's witnessed an unprecedented rise in unnecessary medical interventions and the development of a culture that, rather than supporting women to birth naturally – physiologically -, is actually undermining them.We discuss the f&@k1ng epidural, as Rhea terms it, and how she feels it has hijacked what labour and birth discomfort means. The 'thank goodness births' and what this means for society.And we discuss the importance of what it is we 'choose' to focus on when providing childbirth education. Attachment styles and how that impacts how we go into birth. How shame plays a role in how we may or may not ask for help.Rhea leaves us with an oxytocin fuelled story from her book and makes Katie cry! LINKSRhea Dempsey website, courses, books
5/17/2023
1:31:08
Vaginal Examinations
On this episode of the Midwives Cauldron, it's just me and Rachel hanging out and stirring the pot discussing vaginal examinations (VE's)!We take a step back in history to look at how midwives originally used vaginal examination during labour and for what purposeWe look at current guidelines Rachel goes on her history trail for us to find the original research which guidelines are based onWe talk about said research, the risks of vaginal examinations Language midwives could use to discuss VEs in preparation for labourThe importance of talking about vaginal examinations during the antenatal phaseHow mainstream media influences us into thinking that vaginal examinations are an important part of our labourHow medical birth needs a different assessment from physiological birthI ask whether there should ever be a timeline set in length for a labour We question how students can learn the skill of vaginal examinations if we "shouldn't be doing as many as we are" And Rachel teaches me the word furtle! All this and more on this episode of The Midwives' Cauldron
