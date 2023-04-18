The unbelievable tactics of the formula industry- Do not think you can skip this episode!

In this episode I take Rachel and you into the world of underhand marketing tactics going on right under our noses from the commercial milk formula (CMF) industry. In Feburary 2023 the Lancet and WHO released a new 3 part series discussing the marketing of CMF. Rachel really did wonder if this would be of any interest to our listeners and I promised her that within a few minutes her knickers would be in a twist ... and they were! This is not a discussion about whether formula milk should be used this is a look at the often horrifying goings-on that are, in a large part, leading to women all over the globe feeling robbed of their breastfeeding wishes, hopes and experiences. In this episode you will hear about: Who first patented infant formula and why.How we are all being subversively targeted with underhand tactics. How the CMF industry raises profits by casting doubt on mothers milk and pathologising normal baby behaviours: how often babies breastfeed or typical crying which is OK. How much the CMF industry is worth The impact the CMF industry marketing has on the health costs for individual countires. Political lobbyingTax evasionAnd we lay it out - is there any difference between a tin of formula which costs 9 or 28 and where to get safe information about formula. We discuss whether there is a need for toddler and growing up milks.And we take a look at the estimated cost of unpaid work from breastfeeding. Don't fret, we leave you with some actionable places to go from here!LINKSThe Lancet series and webinarShort explanation video about The Lancet and WHO series First steps nutrition Breastfeeding and formula supplementation