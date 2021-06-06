Napa, Act 4
"If you’re on the battlefield, you don’t look at your opponent and be like 'I am insecure about things.'...You tell them all the dope shit that you can do." —Dave Chappelle
Dave, Talib, and yasiin are joined by comedian Katt Williams.
This is a free episode. To get new episodes all season long, subscribe to Luminary. Learn more at https://luminary.link/miracle
Featuring: Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, yasiin bey, and Katt Williams
Contains music from Ted Hawkins and Alice Coltrane
Executive Produced by Talib Kweli, yasiin bey, Dave Chappelle, Noah Gersh, Jamie Schefman, Nick Panama, Kenzi Wilbur
Produced, Edited, and Composed by Noah Gersh and Jamie Schefman for SALT
Production Manager: Liz LeMay
Production Coordinator: Diana Chammas
Live Engineering by: Mike Brown
Mixed by: Mario Borgatta & Jordan Galvan
Podcast Artwork: Leeann Sheely
Still Photography: Mathieu Bitton
The Midnight Miracle is a Luminary Original Podcast in partnership with Pilot Boy Productions and SALT.
Special thanks to Ted Williams, Paul Adongo, Cipriano Beredo, Elaine Chappelle, Ivy Davy, Rikki Hughes, Sina Sadighi, Deborah Mannis-Gardner, Nicolle Johnson, Donna Dragotta, Carla Sims, Pete Amaro, Clint Balcom, Jennifer Branigan, Taylor Dalton, Miles Hodges, Zainab Khan, Christopher Landry, Coral Lee, Jayme Lynes, Mykola Logvynenko, Rishi Malhotra, Mohan Nerkar, Brian Parsons, Lauren Perkins, Kyle Ranson-Walsh, Matt Sacks, Betsy Santoyo, Lisa Schrader, Akhila Shankar, Leeann Sheely, and Mark Silverstein.
Photography made available courtesy of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Copyright © 2022 by Pilot Boy Productions, Inc., all rights reserved.