Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, yasiin bey
Music. Conversation. Debate. Hosts Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey, and Talib Kweli bring you a new genre of audio—like nothing you've ever heard.
Music. Conversation. Debate. Hosts Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey, and Talib Kweli bring you a new genre of audio—like nothing you've ever heard. Listen, then liste... More

  • New Single from Talib Kweli & Madlib: After These Messages
    Check out the new single "After These Messages" from the album Liberation 2, available now--only on Luminary. https://luminary.link/liberation2
    3/3/2023
    4:06
  • Napa, Act 4
    "If you’re on the battlefield, you don’t look at your opponent and be like 'I am insecure about things.'...You tell them all the dope shit that you can do." —Dave Chappelle Dave, Talib, and yasiin are joined by comedian Katt Williams. This is a free episode. To get new episodes all season long, subscribe to Luminary. Learn more at https://luminary.link/miracle Featuring: Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, yasiin bey, and Katt Williams Contains music from Ted Hawkins and Alice Coltrane Executive Produced by Talib Kweli, yasiin bey, Dave Chappelle, Noah Gersh, Jamie Schefman, Nick Panama, Kenzi Wilbur Produced, Edited, and Composed by Noah Gersh and Jamie Schefman for SALT Production Manager: Liz LeMay Production Coordinator: Diana Chammas  Live Engineering by: Mike Brown  Mixed by: Mario Borgatta & Jordan Galvan Podcast Artwork: Leeann Sheely Still Photography: Mathieu Bitton The Midnight Miracle is a Luminary Original Podcast in partnership with Pilot Boy Productions and SALT. Special thanks to Ted Williams, Paul Adongo, Cipriano Beredo, Elaine Chappelle, Ivy Davy, Rikki Hughes, Sina Sadighi, Deborah Mannis-Gardner, Nicolle Johnson, Donna Dragotta, Carla Sims, Pete Amaro, Clint Balcom, Jennifer Branigan, Taylor Dalton, Miles Hodges, Zainab Khan, Christopher Landry, Coral Lee, Jayme Lynes, Mykola Logvynenko, Rishi Malhotra, Mohan Nerkar, Brian Parsons, Lauren Perkins, Kyle Ranson-Walsh, Matt Sacks, Betsy Santoyo, Lisa Schrader, Akhila Shankar, Leeann Sheely, and Mark Silverstein. Photography made available courtesy of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Copyright © 2022 by Pilot Boy Productions, Inc., all rights reserved.
    2/22/2023
    25:12
  • The Invocation
    "To The One who has created the all" — yasiin bey Featuring: Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and yasiin bey   Music from Akira Ishikawa, and Count Buffaloes    Produced, Edited, and Composed by Noah Gersh and Jamie Schefman for SALT Production Manager: Liz LeMay Production Coordinator: Diana Chammas  Live Engineering by: Mike Brown  Mixed by: Mario Borgatto & Jordan Galvan   Podcast Artwork: Leeann Sheely Still Photography: Mathieu Bitton   The Midnight Miracle is a Luminary Original Podcast in partnership with Pilot Boy Productions and SALT.   Special thanks to Ted Williams, Paul Adongo, Cipriano Beredo, Elaine Chappelle, Ivy Davy, Rikki Hughes, Kyle Ranson-Walsh, Sina Sadighi, Mark Silverstein, Deborah Mannis-Gardner, Nicolle Johnson, Donna Dragotta and Carla Sims. Photography made available courtesy of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Copyright © 2022 by Pilot Boy Productions, Inc., all rights reserved.
    11/11/2022
    1:55
  • BUGS BUNNY MATHEMATICX
    “Art is a thing people forget they need until they need it” - yasiin bey Black Star * No Fear of Time: album is on Luminary. Learn more: https://luminarypodcasts.com/black-star Featuring, in order of appearance: Questlove, Michelle Wolf, Niko Is, Narcy, Radio Rahim, Roc Marciano and Black Thought  Contains audio clips featuring Prince and Chuck Berry and unreleased music from Black Star, as well as John Coltrane and Pharoah Sanders Recorded in Ohio, Summer 2020 and Spring 2021 Executive Produced by Talib Kweli, yasiin bey, Dave Chappelle, Noah Gersh, Jamie Schefman, Nick Panama, Kenzi Wilbur, and Miles Hodges Produced by Noah Gersh and Jamie Schefman for SALT Production Manager: Liz LeMay Recording Engineer: Federico Lopez Recording Engineer: Adrián Bruque for NPND Assistant Editor: Noah Kowalski  Additional Score by Jasper van Dijk  Senior Sound Designer: Russell Topal Transcription Supervisor: Sam Beasley Mixer: Jordan Galvan Podcast Artwork: Rachel Eck Still Photography: Mathieu Bitton The Midnight Miracle is a Luminary Original Podcast in partnership with Pilot Boy Productions and SALT. Special thanks to Paul Adongo, Cipriano Beredo, Elaine Chappelle, Ivy Davy, Rikki Hughes, Kyle Ranson-Walsh, Sina Sadighi, Mark Silverstein, and Carla Sims. Photography made available courtesy of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Copyright © 2021 by Pilot Boy Productions, Inc., all rights reserved. Author-read book passages from Vibrate Higher, by Talib Kweli (available at KweliClub.com, Audible.com, or other booksellers)
    4/8/2022
    30:13
  • Corn Flakes
    "Are y’all n****s about to ruin corn flakes for me?”—Dave Chappelle Featuring, in order of appearance: Questlove, John Hamm Featuring music for SALT by Ryland Blackinton Recorded in Ohio, Summer 2020 Executive Produced by Talib Kweli, yasiin bey, Dave Chappelle, Noah Gersh, Jamie Schefman, Nick Panama, Kenzi Wilbur, and Miles Hodges Produced by Noah Gersh and Jamie Schefman for SALT Production Manager: Liz LeMay Recording Engineer: Federico Lopez Recording Engineer: Adrián Bruque for NPND Assistant Editors: Danny Carissimi and Noah Kowalski  Senior Sound Designer: Russell Topal Transcription Supervisor: Sam Beasley Mixer: Jordan Galvan Podcast Artwork: Rachel Eck Still Photography: Mathieu Bitton The Midnight Miracle is a Luminary Original Podcast in partnership with Pilot Boy Productions and SALT. More episodes on Luminary, and the Luminary channel on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at www.luminary.link/midnight Special thanks to Paul Adongo, Cipriano Beredo, Elaine Chappelle, Ivy Davy, Rikki Hughes, Kyle Ranson-Walsh, Sina Sadighi, Mark Silverstein, and Carla Sims. Photography made available courtesy of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Copyright © 2021 by Pilot Boy Productions, Inc., all rights reserved.
    6/6/2021
    3:14

Music. Conversation. Debate. Hosts Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey, and Talib Kweli bring you a new genre of audio—like nothing you've ever heard. Listen, then listen again. You'll discover something new every time. New episodes weekly in 2023. Subscribe to Luminary to hear all new episodes as soon as they drop.. https://luminary.link/miracle
