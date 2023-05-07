The Midlife Sex Coach for Women™ Podcast

149. Becoming Friends with Your Vulva

Did you know the name of your vulva growing up? If you’re like a lot of women, your vulva was either not given a name or it was given a cutesy name, like “noo-noo.” The sad truth is that many women have never been properly introduced to their own body. It’s time we uncover the truth about how women have been discouraged from exploring our vulvas and understanding its intricate structures. I explore the importance of knowing and appreciating your clitoris, labia majora, labia minora, and other components of the vulva, and provide practical tips for self-care and maintaining a healthy connection with your vulva over time. From breaking down hormonal changes to learning how to embrace the uniqueness of your body, I’m here to guide you on this journey. Diamonds, it's time to unlock a world of pleasure and celebrate the beauty and resilience of your own body! Get full show notes and more information here: https://soniawrightmd.com/149