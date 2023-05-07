The Midlife Sex Coach for Women™ Podcast helps women address their sexual concerns and create the sexual intimacy of their dreams. If you are not sure how to fi...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 154
149. Becoming Friends with Your Vulva
Did you know the name of your vulva growing up? If you’re like a lot of women, your vulva was either not given a name or it was given a cutesy name, like “noo-noo.” The sad truth is that many women have never been properly introduced to their own body. It’s time we uncover the truth about how women have been discouraged from exploring our vulvas and understanding its intricate structures. I explore the importance of knowing and appreciating your clitoris, labia majora, labia minora, and other components of the vulva, and provide practical tips for self-care and maintaining a healthy connection with your vulva over time. From breaking down hormonal changes to learning how to embrace the uniqueness of your body, I’m here to guide you on this journey. Diamonds, it's time to unlock a world of pleasure and celebrate the beauty and resilience of your own body! Get full show notes and more information here: https://soniawrightmd.com/149
7/12/2023
20:00
148. Body Image Q&A with Dr. Sonia and Coach Lisa Hatlestad
It takes courage to love your body in a world that has taught us that bodies are not worth loving unless they look like whatever ideal. Each of us has that courage inside, we just need to work through the shame, unload the crap thoughts, and upload new ones so we can move into acceptance. Master Life and Intimacy Coach Lisa Hatlestad joins me to answer your body image questions and discuss why loving our bodies can feel so dauting, the importance of embodiment in intimacy, and how to give yourself permission to love all of you. Get full show notes and more information here: https://soniawrightmd.com/148
7/5/2023
59:42
147. LGBTQ+ Q&A with Dr. Sonia and Gretchen Hernandez
For this Q&A episode, I wanted to make sure that people within the LGBTQ+ community had the opportunity to ask whatever questions they needed to ask around sex and sexuality, and to make sure there was a safe place for them to be able to have these discussions. I invited Gretchen Hernandez, one of the coaches in the Lit Clit Club, to answer these questions with me because she has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to mindset coaching, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and much more. Tune in to hear our answers to questions about public displays of affection, dating safety, the queer family unit, orientations and sexual preferences, transgender sex, and more! Get full show notes and more information here: https://soniawrightmd.com/147
6/28/2023
1:03:44
146. Celebrating Pride with Dr. Sonia and Dr. Kimmery
Happy Pride Month, Diamonds! To celebrate, Dr. Kimmery joins me to discuss what it was like coming out later in life, and why this truly felt like coming home for both of us. We're exploring why coming out in later in life is different than coming out in your twenties, some potential consequences you might experience, and how any long-held beliefs about sex, gender, and identity can change. Get full show notes and more information here: https://soniawrightmd.com/146
6/21/2023
37:09
145. Sexual Health Q&A with Dr. Sonia and Evelyn Resh
I am so happy to sit down with Evelyn Resh for today’s Q&A! Evelyn is an expert on all things sexual health. She is my mentor, a Certified Nurse-Midwife, sexuality counselor, writer, speaker, and she also works at Planned Parenthood. We are answering your questions on topics related to sexual health, including sexual health dating advice, choosing the right sex toy, defining libido, introducing erotic affection, intimacy communication, and much more. Evelyn us sharing her knowledge, expertise, and pearls of wisdom with us so you don't want to miss this! Get full show notes and more information here: https://soniawrightmd.com/145
The Midlife Sex Coach for Women™ Podcast helps women address their sexual concerns and create the sexual intimacy of their dreams. If you are not sure how to fit sex into your busy life or perhaps you feel your libido has died and you’re not sure how to fix the problem, then this podcast is for you! Certified life coach and sexual counselor, Dr. Sonia Wright is here to help! Join her weekly as she addresses sexual issues from a caring, respectful, and humorous perspective. Sexual difficulties do happen, and they can be resolved! If you are ready to create the sex life of your dreams, visit https://soniawrightmd.com/!