The Message with Ebro Darden
  • French Montana
    In April 2021, President Biden signed a letter declaring April as National Arab American Heritage Month, the result of four years of campaigning by Arab American organizations to federally recognize the month after years of isolated celebrations in various states and school districts.This year, it loosely corresponds with Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar, in which Muslims around the world fast, pray, read the Quran, and focus on their faith and community. Being a global rap superstar does not exempt one from these duties, as French Montana knows. On this episode of the Message, Ebro and French sit down for a candid conversation about his faith, his immigration journey, his charity work, and the upcoming documentary about his life, which will be executive produced by Drake.Listen to French Montana's exclusive Message playlist only on Apple Music.
    4/24/2023
    36:53
  • Jon Stewart
    This week on The Message, Ebro is joined by Jon Stewart to walk through his playlist of anti-establishment tracks that have kept him motivated through his days as a New Jersey bartender, his stint as an MTV talk show host, his legendary run on The Daily Show, and all the way up to now as a podcaster and host of The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+. As they look back on this journey, Jon opens up about his Message, and how it led him back to TV after his retirement from The Daily Show in 2015. They also touch on social media and so-called "cancel culture," his activism on Capitol Hill, and the recent wave of anti-semitism from celebrities like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving.Make sure to subscribe to The Message to get updated when new episodes drop, and listen to Jon Stewart's Message playlist on Apple Music.
    4/10/2023
    37:23
  • Erykah Badu
    For Women's History Month, Ebro runs it back to the very first episode of The Message on Apple Music 1, airing his conversation with R&B queen Erykah Badu for the very first time in its uncut entirety. They walk through her soulful Message playlist (which she titled "Now Breathe Like It") and talk about mental health, family, and healing yourself through music. Then, to honor the 20th anniversary of her iconic album Mama's Gun, they reflect on the album, the origins of her career, and a life spent on the road.NOTE: This interview originally taped in the fall of 2020.
    3/27/2023
    1:07:37
  • Andra Day
    For Women's History Month, Ebro flashes back to 2021 and his conversation with Andra Day, star of the Golden Globe-winning film The United States vs. Billie Holiday. They dive deep into Holiday's legacy, and how embodying the iconic powerhouse singer was the greatest challenge of Day's career. The conversation then evolves into an appreciation of Black women and their struggle throughout history, and the incredible female Black musicians changing the face of the current musical landscape.Listen to Andra Day's exclusive Message playlist only on Apple Music.
    3/13/2023
    36:48
  • David Banner
    David Banner was one of the most popular MCs and producers of the early aughts, delivering hits for other artists like Trick Daddy’s “Thug Holiday” and T.I.’s “Rubber Band Man” while turning parties out with songs of his own like “Crank It Up” and “Like a Pimp.” He’d parlay undeniable charm and a million-dollar smile into movie roles and hosting gigs, extending the scope of his career far beyond the recording booth, but as his newest music—2017’s The God Box—more accurately reflects, Banner’s mission has always been rooted in improving the state of affairs for Black America. “Historically, America has never shown that it cares about somebody that comes from where I come from, lives like I live, or looks like me,” he says. “So all of a sudden, you know, there's this big interest in that. I don't trust it. But I really think the true solution is us taking care of us.”In this special Black History Month edition of the Message, Ebro and Banner sit down to talk about Banner's Message of Black liberation, investing in Black communities, and breaking out of the programming of white supremacy. Listen to David Banner's Message playlist only on Apple Music.
    2/27/2023
    55:00

Welcome to The Message, an interview series about music, culture, mental health, and politics, brought to you by Apple Music.

The summer of 2020 was marked by an unprecedented awareness for--and anger about--the continued injustices Black people and people of color in America and worldwide face. The ensuing protests, activations, and social media fury inspired musicians around the world to speak out about their own experiences, with some going on to record music that speaks directly to the moment. Hosted by Apple Music's Ebro Darden, The Message is a series that aims to further the dialogue about the unrest and inequalities in the United States and abroad via intimate conversations with some of the most prominent voices in the culture today, who also create exclusive playlists of the songs inspiring them to keep pushing forward.

Guests include Jon Batiste, Erykah Badu, Jon Stewart, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Common, Vince Staples, and many more. Follow to get the uncut and uncensored interviews delivered to you every two weeks, and subscribe to Apple Music to listen to the guests' playlists and add them to your library.

