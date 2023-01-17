The Memory Palace is a proud member of Radiotopia from PRX.
Music
In My Heaven All Faucets Have Fountains by yes/and
A snippet of Runaway from Olafur Arnauld’s score to Gimme Shelter
Spectral Canon from Conlon Nancarrow from James Tenney
The Hourglass by Ben Crosland.
4/10/2023
12:28
episode 76: Mary Walker Would Wear what she Wanted
This episode was originally released in 2015.
Proceeds from this episode are being donated to the Transgender Law Center.
Music
*Under the credits is Harlaamstrat 74 off of John Dankworth’s Modesty Blaise score.
*The piece opens with Rainfall, by David Darling and Michael Jones.
*Her brief love story is scored by Nathan Johnson’s Penelope’s Theme from his score to The Brothers Bloom.
*When she lands her first gig, we start Garde a Vue, and roll into Le Roi de coeur, from Chantal Martineau.
* The vibraphone piece is “Opening” by Nathaniel Bartlett.
* The recurring violin piece is called Geometria del Universo by the one-named Colleen.
* It ends on Romain’s First Love, again by Georges Delarue, from his fantastic score to Promise at Dawn.
Notes
* I read a lot about Mary, but by far the most useful and most thorough works I came upon were: Sharon M. Harris’ Dr. Mary Walker: An American Radical and A Woman of Honor: Dr. Mary E. Walker and the Civil War, in which author Mercedes Graf does a great job walking the reader through Walker’s unpublished memoir.
3/10/2023
14:21
Episode 67: Every Night Ever
This episode was originally released in summer of 2015.
Music
* Under the credits is Harlaamstrat 74 off of John Dankworth’s Modesty Blaise score.
* Then, we have the most obvious crickets/summer night song ever: the fantastic, perpetually delightful Green Arrow from Yo La Tengo’s I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One, which has soundtracked many crickety summer nights for me over the years.
* The cops roll in to a loop of the very beginning of the epic Ptah, the El Daoud, the title track to Alice Coltrane’s album from 1970.
* Then we have a mix of two improvisations from Charles Cohen’s “Brother I Prove You Wrong”: Cloud Hands and The Boy and the Snake Dance.
* There’s a brief dip into Dorian, by Fang Island.
* The jaunty accordion, typewriter thing is Biking is Better on Wintergatan’s eponymous album.
Notes
I researched this one primarily through old newspapers. The easiest place to find a number of them is to read the excellent site, The Museum of Hoaxes’ page on this event. Also: if you’re in the Atlanta area and ever want to have yourself a day, you can see the actual monkey. It’s preserved in a jar at the Georgia Bureau of Investigations museum in Decatur Georgia.
2/17/2023
12:20
Episode 148: Safe Passage
This episode was originally released in September of 2019.
Music
We start with the Opening of Craig Armstrong’s score to Far From the Madding Crowd.
Glass Houses no. 13 from Ann Southam.
Earring from Julia Wolf.
Occam II for Violin from Eliane Radigue.
Rearranging Furniture from Gabriel Yared’s score to By the Sea.
A bit of Movement II from Martynov, “Come in!” by Vladimir Martynov.
Notes
Plenty written about the Willie D.. I found Roger Branfill-Cook’s Torpedo: the Most Revolutionary Weapon in Naval History to be particularly useful.
I also enjoyed stumbling upon this day-by-day breakdown of F.D.R.’s Presidency.
1/28/2023
15:40
Episode 94: Numbers (rebroadcast)
This episode was originally released in August 2016
Note
* Here’s a link to watch an excerpt of the CBS news break.
* One of my favorite things I came across while reading up on the lottery was this site, which includes a remarkable page where folks send in their personal stories of their draft experience.
Music
* Elevator Song by Keaton Henson (feat. Ren Ford)
* Waves by Abby Gundersen