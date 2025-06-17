Powered by RND
The Membership Exclusive, with Josh & Lindsay
  Welcome to the Membership Exclusive
    In this inaugural episode of our podcast, "The Membership Exclusive," we embark on an exciting journey through the world of Costco. Join hosts Lindsay and Josh as they share their passion for this beloved brand, exploring the vibrant community that surrounds it. From personal anecdotes about their experiences in-store to discussions about viral Costco products, this episode sets the stage for light-hearted, engaging conversations about all things Costco. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just curious about the cult following, there's something here for everyone! Follow the show on Facebook: The Membership Exclusive Podcast Follow Lindsay in IG: lindsaypiittmann This is a Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or the Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
About The Membership Exclusive, with Josh & Lindsay

Every Costco trip tells a story — and Josh and Lindsay are here for all of it. The Membership Exclusive is the podcast where the everyday chaos of warehouse shopping turns into laugh-out-loud moments and genuine connection. Both longtime Omaha natives, Josh and Lindsay are a dynamic duo who share personal experiences and lively conversations that celebrate community spirit found in everyone’s favorite warehouse wonderland. Whether you’re a seasoned Executive Member or a first-time cart-pusher, there’s a place for you here. Grab a free sample and come laugh with us!
