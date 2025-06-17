In this inaugural episode of our podcast, "The Membership Exclusive," we embark on an exciting journey through the world of Costco. Join hosts Lindsay and Josh as they share their passion for this beloved brand, exploring the vibrant community that surrounds it. From personal anecdotes about their experiences in-store to discussions about viral Costco products, this episode sets the stage for light-hearted, engaging conversations about all things Costco. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just curious about the cult following, there's something here for everyone!
About The Membership Exclusive, with Josh & Lindsay
Every Costco trip tells a story — and Josh and Lindsay are here for all of it. The Membership Exclusive is the podcast where the everyday chaos of warehouse shopping turns into laugh-out-loud moments and genuine connection. Both longtime Omaha natives, Josh and Lindsay are a dynamic duo who share personal experiences and lively conversations that celebrate community spirit found in everyone’s favorite warehouse wonderland. Whether you’re a seasoned Executive Member or a first-time cart-pusher, there’s a place for you here. Grab a free sample and come laugh with us!