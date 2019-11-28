Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast in the App
Listen to The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

Podcast The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast
Podcast The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

Rabbit Room Podcast Network
add
A podcast about the life of work of Wendell Berry: the Kentucky farmer, poet, novelist, essayist, and activist.
More
ArtsBooksSociety & CulturePhilosophyReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality
A podcast about the life of work of Wendell Berry: the Kentucky farmer, poet, novelist, essayist, and activist.
More

Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • A Returning, a New Voice, and a Look Ahead
    After a three-year hiatus, The Membership Podcast returns.
    8/17/2023
  • Season 2 Episode 5: "Nathan Coulter"
    In this episode, John and Tim discuss Nathan Coulter, Wendell Berry’s debut novel. SHOW NOTES AND LINKS#themembershipreadalong (Instagram)@kirireads@aliciaandherbooks“Burley Coulter at the Bank” (John McCutcheon)New Wendell Berry Audiobooks read by Nick OffermanLibro.fm (Sign up here to support the podcast)Audible - World-Ending FireAudible - The Unsettling of AmericaNathan Coulter: A Novel, by Wendell Berry (IndieBound | Amazon)Sugar Calling podcast (feat. George Saunders)Step into the Circle: Writers in Modern Appalachia, by (IndieBound | Amazon) Telling the Stories Right: Wendell Berry’s Imagination of Port William, edited by Jack R. Baker and Jeffrey Bilbro (IndieBound | Amazon)The Art of Loading Brush: New Agrarian Writings, by Wendell Berry (IndieBound | Amazon)“Song of Myself,” by Walt Whitman“The Peace of Wild Things,” by Wendell Berry“A Vision,” by Wendell BerryNew Collected Poems by Wendell Berry (IndieBound | Amazon | Counterpoint)The Berry Center BookstoreWendell Berry Catalogue from Counterpoint Press (PDF)The Rabbit Room Podcast NetworkThe Membership Podcast OnlineFacebookTwitterInstagramHOSTSJason HardyFacebookJohn PattisonTwitterTim WasemTwitter﻿If you enjoy the show and would like to support us, head over to Patreon to pledge a small monthly donation. Donations will go toward the costs of making this podcast. Thank you.Top image via Unsplash.
    6/4/2020
  • Season 2 Episode 4: "Farming: A Hand Book"
    In this episode, Jason, John and Tim discuss Farming: A Hand Book, Wendell Berry’s 1970 poetry collection. SHOW NOTES AND LINKSFarming: A Hand Book, by Wendell Berry (IndieBound | Amazon)New Collected Poems by Wendell Berry (IndieBound | Amazon | Counterpoint)A River of Words: The Story of William Carlos Williams, by Jen Bryant and Melissa Sweet (IndieBound | Amazon)The Hundred-Year Barn, by Patricia MacLachlan and Kenard Pak (IndieBound | Amazon)The Berry Center BookstoreWendell Berry Catalogue from Counterpoint Press (PDF)The Rabbit Room Podcast NetworkThe Membership Podcast OnlineFacebookTwitterInstagramHOSTSJason HardyFacebookJohn PattisonTwitterTim WasemTwitter﻿If you enjoy the show and would like to support us, head over to Patreon to pledge a small monthly donation. Donations will go toward the costs of making this podcast. Thank you.Top image via Unsplash.
    2/5/2020
  • Season 2 Episode 3: "A Half-Pint of Old Darling" and "The Lost Bet"
    1/16/2020
  • Season 2 Episode 2: Interview with David and Mike Kline
    11/28/2019

More Arts podcasts

About The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

A podcast about the life of work of Wendell Berry: the Kentucky farmer, poet, novelist, essayist, and activist.
Podcast website

Listen to The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast, Fresh Air and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast: Podcasts in Family