The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

Season 2 Episode 5: "Nathan Coulter"

In this episode, John and Tim discuss Nathan Coulter, Wendell Berry’s debut novel. SHOW NOTES AND LINKS#themembershipreadalong (Instagram)@kirireads@aliciaandherbooks“Burley Coulter at the Bank” (John McCutcheon)New Wendell Berry Audiobooks read by Nick OffermanLibro.fm (Sign up here to support the podcast)Audible - World-Ending FireAudible - The Unsettling of AmericaNathan Coulter: A Novel, by Wendell Berry (IndieBound | Amazon)Sugar Calling podcast (feat. George Saunders)Step into the Circle: Writers in Modern Appalachia, by (IndieBound | Amazon) Telling the Stories Right: Wendell Berry’s Imagination of Port William, edited by Jack R. Baker and Jeffrey Bilbro (IndieBound | Amazon)The Art of Loading Brush: New Agrarian Writings, by Wendell Berry (IndieBound | Amazon)“Song of Myself,” by Walt Whitman“The Peace of Wild Things,” by Wendell Berry“A Vision,” by Wendell BerryNew Collected Poems by Wendell Berry (IndieBound | Amazon | Counterpoint)The Berry Center BookstoreWendell Berry Catalogue from Counterpoint Press (PDF)The Rabbit Room Podcast NetworkThe Membership Podcast OnlineFacebookTwitterInstagramHOSTSJason HardyFacebookJohn PattisonTwitterTim WasemTwitter﻿If you enjoy the show and would like to support us, head over to Patreon to pledge a small monthly donation. Donations will go toward the costs of making this podcast. Thank you.Top image via Unsplash.