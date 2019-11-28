The Membership: A Wendell Berry Podcast

A podcast about the life of work of Wendell Berry: the Kentucky farmer, poet, novelist, essayist, and activist.
A Returning, a New Voice, and a Look Ahead
After a three-year hiatus, The Membership Podcast returns.
8/17/2023
Season 2 Episode 5: "Nathan Coulter"
In this episode, John and Tim discuss Nathan Coulter, Wendell Berry’s debut novel.
SHOW NOTES AND LINKS
"Burley Coulter at the Bank" (John McCutcheon)
New Wendell Berry Audiobooks read by Nick Offerman
Nathan Coulter: A Novel, by Wendell Berry
Sugar Calling podcast (feat. George Saunders)
Step into the Circle: Writers in Modern Appalachia
Telling the Stories Right: Wendell Berry's Imagination of Port William, edited by Jack R. Baker and Jeffrey Bilbro
The Art of Loading Brush: New Agrarian Writings, by Wendell Berry
"Song of Myself," by Walt Whitman
"The Peace of Wild Things," by Wendell Berry
"A Vision," by Wendell Berry
New Collected Poems by Wendell Berry
6/4/2020
Season 2 Episode 4: "Farming: A Hand Book"
In this episode, Jason, John and Tim discuss Farming: A Hand Book, Wendell Berry’s 1970 poetry collection.
SHOW NOTES AND LINKS
Farming: A Hand Book, by Wendell Berry
New Collected Poems by Wendell Berry
A River of Words: The Story of William Carlos Williams, by Jen Bryant and Melissa Sweet
The Hundred-Year Barn, by Patricia MacLachlan and Kenard Pak
2/5/2020
Season 2 Episode 3: "A Half-Pint of Old Darling" and "The Lost Bet"
1/16/2020
Season 2 Episode 2: Interview with David and Mike Kline