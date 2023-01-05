The Mehdi Hasan Show features insightful reporting and probing interviews that provide deeper context for politics in our interconnected society. More
The Mehdi Hasan Show - May 14th, 2023
The GOP shows no shame by sticking with Donald Trump and George Santos, despite both of them being charged with multiple crimes. And a Texas father who lost his son in the Uvalde school massacre talks about why he was kicked out of the state capitol last week.
5/15/2023
40:33
The Mehdi Hasan Show - May 7th, 2023
Republicans again refuse to take action on gun safety after an only-in-America tragedy strikes Allen, Texas. And Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg reflects on his unique legacy.
5/8/2023
42:06
The Mehdi Hasan Show - April 30th, 2023
Donald Trump’s political career might feel like a walk down the hallway of shame, but he is still the Republican front-runner for 2024. Plus, why did Chief Justice John Roberts decline a meeting about SCOTUS ethics reform with the Senate Judiciary Committee? Also, just how far did Tucker Carlson go with his on-air racism at Fox? We have the receipts. And finally, David Mandel joins to discuss the new HBO political comedy “White House Plumbers.”
5/1/2023
38:43
The Mehdi Hasan Show - April 23rd, 2023
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump joins us to discuss the fear-mongering agenda of conservative cable news and how it contributed to the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl. Plus: the fight to hold Clarence Thomas accountable for his ethical lapses. And, RFK Jr. announces a run for president, while being called out by his own family.
4/24/2023
39:06
The Mehdi Hasan Show - April 16th, 2023
What will be Fox's fate after the Dominion defamation trial? Plus, how will Democrats respond to the latest installment in the saga of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. And GOP House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan’s desperate attempt to attack Alvin Bragg, the man holding Donald Trump to account.