The Meditation Mixtapes = Meditations you dance to.
Hosted by Case Kenny featuring talented DJs and producers, The Meditation Mixtapes is a podcast dance par... More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
7 - You are worthy (w/ Justin Caruso)
This is a special episode with Justin Caruso. We mix his tunes with my perspective and I talk about making powers moves and reaffirming your self worth. Get the journal: http://newmindsetwhodis.com/ Text me: 312-584-4002 Follow me on Instagram @case.kenny
6/26/2020
37:36
6 - Open eyes, eager heart (w/ Steve Void)
This is a special episode with Steve Void. We mix his tunes with my perspective and I talk about never giving up on something that is still an idea in your head. Get the journal: http://newmindsetwhodis.com/ Text me: 312-584-4002 Follow me on Instagram @case.kenny
6/26/2020
32:32
5 - The sign you've been looking for (w/ Sam Feldt)
This is a special episode with Sam Feldt. We mix his tunes with my perspective and I talk about why I say that you are the light in your life. Get the journal: http://newmindsetwhodis.com/ Text me: 312-584-4002 Follow me on Instagram @case.kenny
5/1/2020
38:40
4- Go from 0 to 100 (w/ Ericé)
Your life can go from 0 to 100 fast! This is a life truth that should give you hope and make you smile. For this mix, I teamed up with talented Swedish DJ/producer Ericé (https://sptfy.com/95FJ) Text me! 312-584-4002 Follow me on Instagram @case.kenny **all music and rights have been cleared with the artist**
4/8/2020
25:59
3 - Never the same moment twice (w/ Hogland)
You never live the same moment twice. This is a mindset that brings your body and mind to the same place. When that happens you set yourself free to be alive and appreciative in the moment. For this mix, I teamed up with talented Swedish DJs/producer Hogland. Text me! 312-584-4002 Follow me on Instagram @case.kenny **all music and rights have been cleared with the artist**
The Meditation Mixtapes = Meditations you dance to.
Hosted by Case Kenny featuring talented DJs and producers, The Meditation Mixtapes is a podcast dance party - a delicious and healthy smoothie of energetic house music AND guided meditations.