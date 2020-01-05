Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Case Kenny
The Meditation Mixtapes = Meditations you dance to. Hosted by Case Kenny featuring talented DJs and producers, The Meditation Mixtapes is a podcast dance par... More
Health & FitnessMental HealthEducationSelf-Improvement
Available Episodes

  • 7 - You are worthy (w/ Justin Caruso)
    This is a special episode with Justin Caruso. We mix his tunes with my perspective and I talk about making powers moves and reaffirming your self worth. Get the journal: http://newmindsetwhodis.com/ Text me: 312-584-4002 Follow me on Instagram @case.kenny
    6/26/2020
    37:36
  • 6 - Open eyes, eager heart (w/ Steve Void)
    This is a special episode with Steve Void. We mix his tunes with my perspective and I talk about never giving up on something that is still an idea in your head. Get the journal: http://newmindsetwhodis.com/ Text me: 312-584-4002 Follow me on Instagram @case.kenny
    6/26/2020
    32:32
  • 5 - The sign you've been looking for (w/ Sam Feldt)
    This is a special episode with Sam Feldt. We mix his tunes with my perspective and I talk about why I say that you are the light in your life. Get the journal: http://newmindsetwhodis.com/ Text me: 312-584-4002 Follow me on Instagram @case.kenny
    5/1/2020
    38:40
  • 4- Go from 0 to 100 (w/ Ericé)
    Your life can go from 0 to 100 fast! This is a life truth that should give you hope and make you smile. For this mix, I teamed up with talented Swedish DJ/producer Ericé (https://sptfy.com/95FJ) Text me! 312-584-4002 Follow me on Instagram @case.kenny **all music and rights have been cleared with the artist**
    4/8/2020
    25:59
  • 3 - Never the same moment twice (w/ Hogland)
    You never live the same moment twice. This is a mindset that brings your body and mind to the same place. When that happens you set yourself free to be alive and appreciative in the moment. For this mix, I teamed up with talented Swedish DJs/producer Hogland. Text me! 312-584-4002 Follow me on Instagram @case.kenny **all music and rights have been cleared with the artist**
    3/25/2020
    29:52

About The Meditation Mixtapes

The Meditation Mixtapes = Meditations you dance to. Hosted by Case Kenny featuring talented DJs and producers, The Meditation Mixtapes is a podcast dance party - a delicious and healthy smoothie of energetic house music AND guided meditations.
