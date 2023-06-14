Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Meat Mafia Podcast is hosted by @CarniClemenza and @MrSollozzo with the mission of addressing fundamental problems in our food and healthcare system.
  • Eric Hinman: Curating a Healthy Life, Saunas, Ice Baths & Finding Your Tribe | MMP #198
    Eric Hinman is a high performer. He's launched businesses, partnered with impressive brands, and competed in Ironman and CrossFit competitions. One of the most impressive things you'll notice about Eric is his ability to curate the lifestyle he wants to live. He lays out exactly how he wants to live his life and then meticulously works backward on achieving it. His typical day includes some time on the mountain bike, a few minutes in the sauna (followed by a few minutes in the ice bath), lifting some heavy weights, and then getting after it with connecting and growing brands. He works with brands like Ice Barrel, HVMN, Kane, BLOKES, and Sisu Sauna! He came on our show a few months back, and now we were able to have him come speak at our ALT Health Conference in Nashville. Eric is an incredible guy with many insightful takes on how to build a great life!SPONSORS The Carnivore Bar - CODE MAFIA for 10% OFF - Delicious & convenient Pemmican Bar Fond Bone Broth - 15% OFF - REAL bone broth with HIGH-QUALITY ingredients! It’s a daily product for us! Perennial Pastures - 10% OFF - Regeneratively raised, grass-fed & grass-finished beef from California & Montana NOBLE ORIGINS Complete and simple, animal-based protein powder with an organ blend for additional nutrition! AFFILIATES LMNT - Electrolyte salts to supplement minerals on low-carb diet Farrow Skincare - Use the CODE 'MAFIA' at checkout for 20% OFF Heart & Soil - CODE ‘MEATMAFIA10’ for 10% OFF - enhanced nutrition to replace daily vitamins! Carnivore Crisps - 10% OFF - Carnivore / Animal-based snacks for eating healthy on the go! CODE: MEATMAFIA Pluck Seasoning - 10% OFF - Nutrient-dense seasoning with INSANE flavor! CODE: MAFIA We Feed Raw 25% OFF your first order - ancestrally consistent food for your dog! CODE 'MEATMAFIA25' TIME STAMPS1:50- Eric's Background6:19- Obstacles He's Faced in Life7:20- Daily Routine8:50- Cold and Hot Therapy12:00- Protocol for Cold & Heat15:00- Recovery16:40- Sleep 20:00- Living Life on Your Terms23:35- Find Your Tribe
    6/16/2023
    29:49
  • Dr. Jacey Folkers & Dr. Brittney McGetrick: The Hormone Crisis | MMP #197
    We are living through a hormonal crisis. The noticeable decline in optimal hormone levels has been shown in several studies, yet it seems to be a problem people are comfortable ignoring. The harsh reality of the situation is the societal-level effect of wide-scale hormone imbalance: infertility, depression, mood changes, & much more.We were joined by Dr. Jacey Folkers and Dr. Brittney McGetrick at our ALT Health Summit in Nashville to discuss what's happening and what we can do about it. Dr. Jacey & Dr. Brittney have both been on the podcast before, but in this conversation, we dive deep into what hormones are, the critical role they play in the body, and how our modern environment is plaguing the state of our hormone health. Dr. Jacey is the co-founder of Blokes, a male hormone optimization business that specializes in blood work diagnostics and root cause analysis for hormone health. Dr. Brittney is a Gonstead Chiropractor with a practice that focuses on healing hormone health naturally for women. Both of these guests bring an incredible amount of knowledge to the conversation and we hope you enjoy!SPONSORS The Carnivore Bar - CODE MAFIA for 10% OFF - Delicious & convenient Pemmican Bar Fond Bone Broth - 15% OFF - REAL bone broth with HIGH-QUALITY ingredients! It’s a daily product for us! Perennial Pastures - 10% OFF - Regeneratively raised, grass-fed & grass-finished beef from California & Montana NOBLE ORIGINS Complete and simple, animal-based protein powder with an organ blend for additional nutrition! AFFILIATES LMNT - Electrolyte salts to supplement minerals on low-carb diet Farrow Skincare - Use the CODE 'MAFIA' at checkout for 20% OFF Heart & Soil - CODE ‘MEATMAFIA10’ for 10% OFF - enhanced nutrition to replace daily vitamins! Carnivore Crisps - 10% OFF - Carnivore / Animal-based snacks for eating healthy on the go! CODE: MEATMAFIA Pluck Seasoning - 10% OFF - Nutrient-dense seasoning with INSANE flavor! CODE: MAFIA We Feed Raw 25% OFF your first order - ancestrally consistent food for your dog! CODE 'MEATMAFIA25'  TIME STAMPS2:00- What are hormones? 4:30- Anecdote stories 10:20- Metrics to measure health13:50- Infertility16:00- Do the unsexy things19:20- Men’s and women’s nutrition22:00- Woman on Carnivore diet24:20- Testosterone is important29:40: Is TRT good?32:45- What should we know about birth control?39:20- Cortisol42:20- Supplements43:00- Q&A
    6/14/2023
    1:02:45
  • Gregg Schoenberg: The Relationship Matrix, Etiquette Alpha, & Doing What Others Don't | MMP #196
    Gregg Schoenberg sold his company the Financial Revolutionist for millions of dollars. He's had mountains of success and lived a remarkable life from living in Spain for 6 months with his wife, taking care of his mother before she passed, working with Ray Dalio, launching an executive coaching business & starting a wildly successful financial newsletter. Gregg has lived a handful of different lives. He broke into Wall Street after attending Washington University and Cornell. After chasing money and working for a big bank, Gregg realized (at 40) that he was not living the life he wanted to live. While the money was good, he could see what the next decade of his life would look like if he stayed at the bank. So he left. With no real plan in mind for what was next, he spent 6 months preparing for his next endeavor, while living in Spain with his wife and young kids. His time away from Wall Street gave him the space he needed to explore different outlets. The challenges of life set in when Gregg chose to move back home with his mother to take care of her while she was sick. It was during this time that Gregg discovered his gift for writing. After sending a few e-mails to friends offering opinions on the growing FinTech Industry, Gregg realized he had lighting in a bottle. He launched his newsletter, The Financial Revolutionist, and over the next several months grew it to over 130k subscribers and hosted several events. The business later sold for millions of dollars, which set Gregg up for his next entrepreneurial adventures. As you'll hear in our interview, Gregg has a special gift for how he treats people. It's been one of the keys to his success in life and in business. If you are looking to take a risk and become a business owner (or already own a business), this podcast is for you!SPONSORS The Carnivore Bar - CODE MAFIA for 10% OFF - Delicious & convenient Pemmican Bar Fond Bone Broth - 15% OFF - REAL bone broth with HIGH-QUALITY ingredients! It’s a daily product for us! Perennial Pastures - 10% OFF - Regeneratively raised, grass-fed & grass-finished beef from California & Montana NOBLE ORIGINS Complete and simple, animal-based protein powder with an organ blend for additional nutrition! AFFILIATES LMNT - Electrolyte salts to supplement minerals on low-carb diet Farrow Skincare - Use the CODE 'MAFIA' at checkout for 20% OFF Heart & Soil - CODE ‘MEATMAFIA10’ for 10% OFF - enhanced nutrition to replace daily vitamins! Carnivore Crisps - 10% OFF - Carnivore / Animal-based snacks for eating healthy on the go! CODE: MEATMAFIA Pluck Seasoning - 10% OFF - Nutrient-dense seasoning with INSANE flavor! CODE: MAFIA We Feed Raw 25% OFF your first order - ancestrally consistent food for your dog! CODE 'MEATMAFIA25' TIMESTAMPS 2:40- Background 10:00- Realizing you’re not on the right path14:00- Putting all your energy into something19:20- Spirituality26:00- Choosing to live with mom39:40- Time to realize lighting was in the bottle 42:00- Having opinions of your own46:00- Networking53:00- Relationship Matrix57:00- Looking for alpha where others don't01:02:15- Etiquette alpha in this world01:05:00- Having systems to grow01:13:00- What skill determines a good entrepreneur
    6/12/2023
    1:25:00
  • Ken Berry & Zane Griggs: Regaining Your Power, Healthy After 50, & Carnivore Diet | MMP #195
    Ken Berry and Zane Griggs are two of the most influential thought leaders in the world of diet and nutrition. When it comes to eating a diet to live a badass life into your 50s (and beyond), Ken and Zane are the guys to talk to. As you'll hear in our conversation with Ken and Zane, food is the bedrock of the quality of our lives. It either dilutes our energy over time or sustains it. While most of modern health focuses on prescriptive measures to maintain people's quality of life, Ken and Zane want to put the power back into your own hands. Check out Ken and Zane's new book Kicking Ass After 50. It was an absolute pleasure to have both of these gentlemen join us in Nashville for our ALT Health Summit, which consisted of speakers like Eric Hinman, Alex Feinberg, Nick Nanakos of ZIKI Kitchens, Ann and Weldon Warren of Holy Cow Beef, Charles Mayfield of Farrow Skincare, Wyatt Ewing of Ice Barrel, Dr. Nazlie from Biovanta, Andy Schoonover of CrowdHealth, and many others! If you'd be interested in attending this event in the future, subscribe to our newsletter for updates on future happenings!Also, check out our new product Noble Origins - an animal-based protein source that contains beef organs, collagen, colostrum, and beef protein isolate. SPONSORS The Carnivore Bar - CODE MAFIA for 10% OFF - Delicious & convenient Pemmican Bar Fond Bone Broth - 15% OFF - REAL bone broth with HIGH-QUALITY ingredients! It’s a daily product for us! Perennial Pastures - 10% OFF - Regeneratively raised, grass-fed & grass-finished beef from California & Montana NOBLE ORIGINS Complete and simple, animal-based protein powder with an organ blend for additional nutrition! AFFILIATES LMNT - Electrolyte salts to supplement minerals on low-carb diet Farrow Skincare - Use the CODE 'MAFIA' at checkout for 20% OFF Heart & Soil - CODE ‘MEATMAFIA10’ for 10% OFF - enhanced nutrition to replace daily vitamins! Carnivore Crisps - 10% OFF - Carnivore / Animal-based snacks for eating healthy on the go! CODE: MEATMAFIA Pluck Seasoning - 10% OFF - Nutrient-dense seasoning with INSANE flavor! CODE: MAFIA We Feed Raw 25% OFF your first order - ancestrally consistent food for your dog! CODE 'MEATMAFIA25' TIME STAMPS1:20- Kicking ass after 50 inspiration6:30- Right levers to pull to obtain fitness11:53- What food allows you to thrive? 16:00- Why cheat loves one out time with you? 23:00- Why is health not considered a priceless asset? 26:00- “I’m too busy.”33:30- Hope for proper nutrition going mainstream
    6/9/2023
    48:53
  • Ann & Weldon Warren: A Stroke to a Rancher, Grass-fed v. Grain-fed Beef, & Red Meat Myths | MMP #194
    Very few people see the other side of a traumatic health event like a stroke and get to see there health improve. Such was the case for Weldon Warren. After years of not paying close attention to his health, Weldon found himself in the hospital in rough shape. He had just experienced a stroke and, while his wife Ann stayed positive, she feared the worst. The news was hard to hear. At the time, Weldon was working as a money manager. His career was demanding and required his full faculties to do the job well - after all he was managing over $100m for various pension funds across the US. On top of his health worries, Weldon felt the pressure of his career looming as many of us do. It was right after 9/11 and Weldon had the responsibility of managing pension funds for several airline pilots in the industry. Now was certainly not the time for a health scare.As life does, the health struggle marked an inflection point for the young couple. Up until this point, they were mindful of how they treated their health, but with young children at home, a demanding job, and having just suffered a stroke, Ann and Weldon were determined to make lifestyle changes and find answers to 'what it means to live a healthy life'. It would have been easy for Ann and Weldon to turn to the pharmaceutical companies and doctors for answers, but after leaving the hospital the couple decided to do some research on their own. The doctors had famously told Weldon that “nutrition had nothing to do with his stroke”, but Ann and Weldon were not convinced. Since then they have been on a mission exploring the power of high-quality food and proper nutrition. They became so empowered by the mission that they ultimately established roots in Lubbock, Texas to begin raising and growing some of their own food. Now, they run one of the first commercially available grass-fed, grass-finished beef (never corn fed) operations called Holy Cow Beef. The couple was famously one of the first beef providers for Whole Foods Market (before they were bought by Amazon), and now they spend their time spreading awareness around the importance of incorporating more animal protein and fat for long-term health.InstagramTwitterHoly Cow's WebsiteSPONSORS The Carnivore Bar - CODE MAFIA for 10% OFF - Delicious & convenient Pemmican Bar Fond Bone Broth - 15% OFF - REAL bone broth with HIGH-QUALITY ingredients! It’s a daily product for us! Perennial Pastures - 10% OFF - Regeneratively raised, grass-fed & grass-finished beef from California & Montana NOBLE ORIGINS Complete and simple, animal-based protein powder with an organ blend for additional nutrition! AFFILIATES LMNT - Electrolyte salts to supplement minerals on low-carb diet Farrow Skincare - Use the CODE 'MAFIA' at checkout for 20% OFF Heart & Soil - CODE ‘MEATMAFIA10’ for 10% OFF - enhanced nutrition to replace daily vitamins! Carnivore Crisps - 10% OFF - Carnivore / Animal-based snacks for eating healthy on the go! CODE: MEATMAFIA Pluck Seasoning - 10% OFF - Nutrient-dense seasoning with INSANE flavor! CODE: MAFIA We Feed Raw 25% OFF your first order - ancestrally consistent food for your dog! CODE 'MEATMAFIA25' 1:30- Holy Cow & The Meat Mafia4:05- Where were you 20 years ago?13:30- Process to getting health under control16:00- What was Whole Foods like when it started in Austin?21:40- Good and Bad Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acids27:30- Know How to Read a Food Label38:00- Behind-the-scenes economics43:00- What does good fat look like?50:30- Observer and pay attention54:00- Dealing with the Meat Packing Industry56:00- Flavor profile01:01:00- Should women eat red meat?01:07:00- Homesteading is not ranching01:12:00- Walk by faith and not by sight01:18:00- What virtues do you want to pass on the legacy
    6/7/2023
    1:23:28

About The Meat Mafia Podcast

The Meat Mafia Podcast is hosted by @CarniClemenza and @MrSollozzo with the mission of addressing fundamental problems in our food and healthcare system. Our concerns with our healthcare system can be drawn back to issues in our food system as far back as soil health. Our principles are simple: eat real foods, buy locally, and cook your own meals. When you listen to our podcast, you will hear stories and conversations from people working on the fringes of the food and healthcare system to address the major crises overshadowing modern society: how do we become healthy again?

