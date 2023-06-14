Ann & Weldon Warren: A Stroke to a Rancher, Grass-fed v. Grain-fed Beef, & Red Meat Myths | MMP #194

Very few people see the other side of a traumatic health event like a stroke and get to see there health improve. Such was the case for Weldon Warren. After years of not paying close attention to his health, Weldon found himself in the hospital in rough shape. He had just experienced a stroke and, while his wife Ann stayed positive, she feared the worst. The news was hard to hear. At the time, Weldon was working as a money manager. His career was demanding and required his full faculties to do the job well - after all he was managing over $100m for various pension funds across the US. On top of his health worries, Weldon felt the pressure of his career looming as many of us do. It was right after 9/11 and Weldon had the responsibility of managing pension funds for several airline pilots in the industry. Now was certainly not the time for a health scare.As life does, the health struggle marked an inflection point for the young couple. Up until this point, they were mindful of how they treated their health, but with young children at home, a demanding job, and having just suffered a stroke, Ann and Weldon were determined to make lifestyle changes and find answers to 'what it means to live a healthy life'. It would have been easy for Ann and Weldon to turn to the pharmaceutical companies and doctors for answers, but after leaving the hospital the couple decided to do some research on their own. The doctors had famously told Weldon that “nutrition had nothing to do with his stroke”, but Ann and Weldon were not convinced. Since then they have been on a mission exploring the power of high-quality food and proper nutrition. They became so empowered by the mission that they ultimately established roots in Lubbock, Texas to begin raising and growing some of their own food. Now, they run one of the first commercially available grass-fed, grass-finished beef (never corn fed) operations called Holy Cow Beef. The couple was famously one of the first beef providers for Whole Foods Market (before they were bought by Amazon), and now they spend their time spreading awareness around the importance of incorporating more animal protein and fat for long-term health.InstagramTwitterHoly Cow's WebsiteSPONSORS The Carnivore Bar - CODE MAFIA for 10% OFF - Delicious & convenient Pemmican Bar Fond Bone Broth - 15% OFF - REAL bone broth with HIGH-QUALITY ingredients! It’s a daily product for us! Perennial Pastures - 10% OFF - Regeneratively raised, grass-fed & grass-finished beef from California & Montana NOBLE ORIGINS Complete and simple, animal-based protein powder with an organ blend for additional nutrition! AFFILIATES LMNT - Electrolyte salts to supplement minerals on low-carb diet Farrow Skincare - Use the CODE 'MAFIA' at checkout for 20% OFF Heart & Soil - CODE ‘MEATMAFIA10’ for 10% OFF - enhanced nutrition to replace daily vitamins! Carnivore Crisps - 10% OFF - Carnivore / Animal-based snacks for eating healthy on the go! CODE: MEATMAFIA Pluck Seasoning - 10% OFF - Nutrient-dense seasoning with INSANE flavor! CODE: MAFIA We Feed Raw 25% OFF your first order - ancestrally consistent food for your dog! CODE 'MEATMAFIA25' 1:30- Holy Cow & The Meat Mafia4:05- Where were you 20 years ago?13:30- Process to getting health under control16:00- What was Whole Foods like when it started in Austin?21:40- Good and Bad Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acids27:30- Know How to Read a Food Label38:00- Behind-the-scenes economics43:00- What does good fat look like?50:30- Observer and pay attention54:00- Dealing with the Meat Packing Industry56:00- Flavor profile01:01:00- Should women eat red meat?01:07:00- Homesteading is not ranching01:12:00- Walk by faith and not by sight01:18:00- What virtues do you want to pass on the legacy