The Mayor's Mixtape

Podcast The Mayor's Mixtape
City of Pueblo
Mayor Heather Graham's weekly brief of current events related to the City of Pueblo.
Government

  The Mayor's Mixtape - Episode 1
    Episode one is an introduction to the Mayor's Mixtape Podcast. Mayor Heather Graham covers legislative issues such as HB25-1147 and the impact to the City of Pueblo in Pueblo Municipal Court, to local business owners and crime throughout the community. She shares background information on the upcoming ordinance before Pueblo City Council regarding merchant theft and how the threshold from $300 to $100 property value can deter crime.  Mayor Graham also explains the franchise fee, ballot measure and feasibility study for the Black Hills Energy off ramp discussion. Finally, Mayor Graham shares the behind-the-scenes success of the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America making its permanent home in Pueblo and how it came to be with the Economic Development Commission.
About The Mayor's Mixtape

Mayor Heather Graham's weekly brief of current events related to the City of Pueblo.
