In the latest episode of the Mayor Feinen Podcast, Mayor Deb Feinen is joined by Public Works Director Terry Lusby Jr. and Planning & Economic Development Director Bruce Knight for a discussion about the future of Prospect Avenue. They explain how the City’s Capital Improvement Plan and recent bike implementation study align with IDOT’s proposed safety improvements to one of Champaign’s busiest roads. With over 270 crashes in just a few blocks in five years, the conversation highlights how converting the road from four lanes to three could reduce accidents, improve bike and pedestrian safety, and make the corridor more accessible for all users.
--------
25:08
Downtown Plan with Eric VanBuskirk
In the latest Mayor Feinen Podcast, Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen sat down with Senior Planner Eric VanBuskirk to discuss the ongoing update to Champaign’s Downtown Plan. With the last plan dating back to 2006, this revision aims to address the evolving needs of our city center, especially in the post-COVID landscape. Eric shared insights into the extensive community engagement efforts, including surveys and public events, and emphasized the importance of gathering input from residents, business owners, and visitors alike. The City has launched an online survey to collect feedback, and everyone is encouraged to participate. Visit EngageChampaign.org/downtown-plan to take the survey and help shape the future of downtown!
--------
21:53
Champaign Police Department Reaccredidation
Mayor Feinen sits down with Chief Jeff Hamer, ILEAP Director, and Lt. Greg Manzana to discuss the Champaign Police Department’s recent reaccreditation as a Tier 2 department, the highest standard of excellence.In this episode, they talk about:
What Tier 2 accreditation means for the Champaign community.
How CPD’s policies and procedures meet rigorous standards.
The ways this process helps the department continue improving.
--------
42:10
The Mahomet Aquifer with State Senator Paul Faraci and State Representative Carol Ammons
Join Mayor Feinen on the latest episode of the Mayor Feinen Podcast as she sits down with State Senator Paul Faraci and State Representative Carol Ammons to discuss the vital importance of protecting the Mahomet Aquifer, the region’s primary source of clean drinking water. In this episode, Faraci and Ammons share insights into their recent legislation aimed at ensuring carbon sequestration activities do not threaten the aquifer’s safety. They also discuss actionable steps the local community can take to support these efforts. Tune in to learn more about how we can work together to safeguard our water resources for future generations.
--------
38:57
The Beat with Rachel Joy and T.J. Blakeman
In this episode of The Mayor Feinen Podcast, Mayor Deborah Feinen sits down with Rachel Joy and T.J. Blakeman to discuss a vibrant new initiative that's set to transform Downtown Champaign—The Beat.
Each month, Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen will chat with local newsmakers about topics of interest to Champaign's residents and visitors. Learn about the activities and programs of the City of Champaign, public events, and other topics that impact the greater Champaign community.