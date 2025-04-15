The Mahomet Aquifer with State Senator Paul Faraci and State Representative Carol Ammons

Join Mayor Feinen on the latest episode of the Mayor Feinen Podcast as she sits down with State Senator Paul Faraci and State Representative Carol Ammons to discuss the vital importance of protecting the Mahomet Aquifer, the region’s primary source of clean drinking water. In this episode, Faraci and Ammons share insights into their recent legislation aimed at ensuring carbon sequestration activities do not threaten the aquifer’s safety. They also discuss actionable steps the local community can take to support these efforts. Tune in to learn more about how we can work together to safeguard our water resources for future generations.