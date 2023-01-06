Welcome to the Matt Kim Podcast where we bring you unapologetically honest and raw conversations with a diverse group of guests. Each week, host Matt Kim sits d...
Having the most difficult conversations? | Abortion, Fatherhood, and Family Covid Issues
Today, Matt and Peter tackle some of the topics we as a society tend to shy away from. From abortion to fatherhood to divorce and divisiveness within the family regarding handling of covid and vaccines.
Its a tough conversation, but we have it publicly so you can feel comfortable having it privately.
6/22/2023
1:18:50
What are the repercussions of fighting back? | Matt Kim #038
In today's episode, Matt and Peter respond to the haters, dive into the President Trump federal indictment, the evolution of society and its repercussions, and the price of fighting back.
6/15/2023
1:34:46
The Corporate Media messed with the WRONG guy | LIV Golf + PGA Merger & Andrew Tate BBC Interview Reaction | Matt Kim #037
In today's episode, Matt and Peter discuss the merger between LIV golf and the PGA Tour, Andrew Tate on the BBC and the media's responsibility in shaping our lives.
6/8/2023
1:06:36
What do Chinese Businessmen think about US Politics and Society | Matt Kim #036
In today's episode, we review the perception of America USA via the perspective of the Chinese, specifically businessmen.
Its an interesting exercise to see other perspectives to get a larger complete view of the world.
6/1/2023
1:20:12
Can Ron DeSantis Win? even with Elon | Matt Kim #035
In today's episode, Matt and Peter break down the recent Ron Desantis Presidential Campaign Bid with Elon Musk on Twitter.
Was this a good move? Can he win?
What are some of the biggest concerns? We break it down for you and touch on a few other trending news topics along the way.
