The Mary and Jerry Podcast

Podcast The Mary and Jerry Podcast
Mary & Jerry Lenaburg
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityKids & FamilySociety & CultureRelationships
Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Episode 2: Happy Anniversary!
    Today is the Lenaburg's Anniversary! Hooray! They share some of the good, bad and ugly memories from previous anniversary celebrations. They share their tips on how to best celebrate anniversaries, compromise and understanding your spouse. Let us know in the comments and on social media your favorite (or least favorite) anniversary stories! Send in your questions, comments, and topic suggestions to us at 571-354-0351. Connect with us and our podcast on Instagram at @themaryandjerrypodcast Support the work of the show and get bonus content by supporting us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=17005526 Production & Editing by Forte Catholic (ForteCatholic.com)
    8/6/2023
    31:17
  • Episode 1: Welcome to Mary & Jerry's World!
    Episode 1: Welcome to Mary & Jerry's World!

Made a few mistakes in life? Facing challenges, you don't know how to navigate? Wondering what to do next? What direction to take? We are Mary and Jerry Lenaburg and in our 35 years of marriage, we have been through a lot of challenges. Through our experiences and poor decisions, we have gained a lot of wisdom on what not to do. Join us each week for unscripted conversations on marriage, faith, brokenness, family life, parenting, and anything else you want us to talk about. We promise you will laugh and maybe even shed a tear or three. Our goal for this podcast is to provide encouragement and hope through our stories and chats with those who have impacted our lives. Send in your questions, comments, and topic suggestions to us at 571-354-0351.
    8/6/2023
    25:06
  • Mary & Jerry Podcast Trailer
    Mary & Jerry Podcast Trailer

Made a few mistakes in life? Facing challenges, you don't know how to navigate? Wondering what to do next? What direction to take? We are Mary and Jerry Lenaburg and in our 35 years of marriage, we have been through a lot of challenges. Through our experiences and poor decisions, we have gained a lot of wisdom on what not to do. Join us each week for unscripted conversations on marriage, faith, brokenness, family life, parenting, and anything else you want us to talk about. We promise you will laugh and maybe even shed a tear or three. Our goal for this podcast is to provide encouragement and hope through our stories and chats with those who have impacted our lives. Send in your questions, comments, and topic suggestions to us at 571-354-0351.
    8/3/2023
    0:30

About The Mary and Jerry Podcast

Made a few mistakes in life? Facing challenges, you don’t know how to navigate? Wondering what to do next? What direction to take? We are Mary and Jerry Lenaburg and in our 35 years of marriage, we have been through a lot of challenges. Through our experiences and poor decisions, we have gained a lot of wisdom on what not to do. Join us each week for unscripted conversations on marriage, faith, brokenness, family life, parenting, and anything else you want us to talk about. We promise you will laugh and maybe even shed a tear or three. Our goal for this podcast is to provide encouragement and hope through our stories and chats with those who have impacted our lives. Send in your questions, comments, and topic suggestions to us at 571-354-0351. Mary and Jerry Lenaburg have been married for 35 wild, unpredictable, and insanely wonderful years and are parents of two children. One in heaven and one earth side who recently upgraded them to grandparents 2.0. They have been through nearly every challenge a married couple can face - military life, addictions, burying a child, burying their parents, financial and job challenges, and housebreaking a puppy, twice. Along the way, they have learned many important lessons about faith, family, and how to build a lasting marriage. They have appeared together on EWTN and regularly speak to engaged and married couples all over the United States. Connect with us and our podcast on Instagram at @themaryandjerrypodcast
