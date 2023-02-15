Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Martin Smith Podcast

Podcast The Martin Smith Podcast
Martin Smith
Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • EP5: An Interview with Kari Jobe Carnes & Cody Carnes
    Martin Smith sits down with world renowned songwriters, artists and worship leaders Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes to talk about their song The Blessing, touring, Asbury Revival and more.
    5/22/2023
    49:24
  • EP4: Dancing In The Fire - In Conversations with John Aizelwood | The Martin Smith Podcast
    This is the Martin Smith Podcast. If I’m being honest, I’m not really sure what this podcast is but I hope to have some insightful conversations with friends all over the world and unpack a little bit of my journey as a musician, songwriter and worship leader throughout the years.   Earlier this year, I had the chance to sit down with legendary journalist, Author and broadcaster John Alzlewood to talk about my latest album ‘Dancing In The Fire’.
    3/13/2023
    21:37
  • EP3: Going Solo - In Conversations with John Aizlewood
    Earlier this year, I had the chance to sit down with legendary journalist, Author and broadcaster John Aizlewood to talk about my latest album ‘Dancing In The Fire’.   
    3/6/2023
    16:30
  • EP2: Delirious? - In Conversations with John Aizlewood
    Earlier this year, I had the chance to sit down with legendary journalist, Author and broadcaster John Aizlewood to talk about my latest album ‘Dancing In The Fire’.
    2/27/2023
    16:14
  • EP1: The Early Years - In Conversations with John Aizlewood
    Earlier this year, I had the chance to sit down with legendary journalist, Author and broadcaster John Aizlewood to talk about my latest album ‘Dancing In The Fire’. 
    2/15/2023
    17:22

About The Martin Smith Podcast

This is the Martin Smith Podcast. If I’m being honest, I’m not really sure what this podcast is but I hope to have some insightful conversations with friends all over the world and unpack a little bit of my journey as a musician, songwriter and worship leader throughout the years.
