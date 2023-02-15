This is the Martin Smith Podcast. If I’m being honest, I’m not really sure what this podcast is but I hope to have some insightful conversations with friends al... More
EP5: An Interview with Kari Jobe Carnes & Cody Carnes
Martin Smith sits down with world renowned songwriters, artists and worship leaders Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes to talk about their song The Blessing, touring, Asbury Revival and more.
5/22/2023
EP4: Dancing In The Fire - In Conversations with John Aizelwood | The Martin Smith Podcast
This is the Martin Smith Podcast. If I’m being honest, I’m not really sure what this podcast is but I hope to have some insightful conversations with friends all over the world and unpack a little bit of my journey as a musician, songwriter and worship leader throughout the years. Earlier this year, I had the chance to sit down with legendary journalist, Author and broadcaster John Alzlewood to talk about my latest album ‘Dancing In The Fire’.
3/13/2023
EP3: Going Solo - In Conversations with John Aizlewood
Earlier this year, I had the chance to sit down with legendary journalist, Author and broadcaster John Aizlewood to talk about my latest album ‘Dancing In The Fire’.
3/6/2023
EP2: Delirious? - In Conversations with John Aizlewood
Earlier this year, I had the chance to sit down with legendary journalist, Author and broadcaster John Aizlewood to talk about my latest album ‘Dancing In The Fire’.
2/27/2023
EP1: The Early Years - In Conversations with John Aizlewood
Earlier this year, I had the chance to sit down with legendary journalist, Author and broadcaster John Aizlewood to talk about my latest album ‘Dancing In The Fire’.
