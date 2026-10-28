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54 episodes
- AI is changing how customers discover businesses, research products, and choose service providers. Instead of clicking through search results, more people are turning to tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity to find answers and recommendations.
So how can your business create content that AI systems can understand, trust, and potentially cite?
In this episode, we break down seven practical strategies for creating AI-citable content that supports both traditional SEO and AI-powered search visibility.
You'll learn how to structure content with clear headings, organize information into actionable lists, use specific examples and credible data, create helpful comparisons, build decision-making guides, and keep your website content accurate and up to date.
Whether you're a business owner, marketer, or local service provider, these strategies will help you create more useful content that answers customer questions, demonstrates your expertise, and strengthens your brand's online visibility.
In this episode, you'll discover:
Why AI-powered search is changing the rules of online visibility
How to structure content for better readability and clarity
Why specific examples and credible data strengthen your content
How comparisons and decision guides build trust with potential customers
Seven practical ways to improve your content for AI-driven discovery
How to apply an AI-citable content checklist to your website
The takeaway: Don't just create content to rank. Create content that answers questions, demonstrates expertise, and gives people a reason to trust your brand.
Listen now and discover how to make your content work harder in the evolving world of search.
Subscribe for more insights on AI marketing, SEO, content strategy, and practical ways to grow your business.
- For years, SEO has been about one thing: getting your website to rank higher on Google. But search is changing, and the brands winning visibility are thinking far beyond rankings.
In this episode, we explore why SEO is evolving from optimizing individual web pages to building a brand that can be discovered, understood, trusted, and recommended across the entire search ecosystem.
From Google and traditional search to AI tools, reviews, social platforms, podcasts, and third-party websites, your customers are discovering brands in more places than ever.
We’ll break down what this shift means for your SEO strategy, why brand authority and credibility matter more, and how businesses can build a stronger digital presence that works across both traditional and AI-powered search.
Because the future of SEO isn't just about ranking.
It's about becoming the brand that search engines, AI systems, and your customers recognize as the answer.
- Everyone is talking about AI, but most organizations are approaching AI adoption backward. They’re buying tools, giving employees access, and hoping transformation follows.
It doesn’t.
In this episode of The Modern Marketer Podcast, Eddie Garrison breaks down a practical six-step AI adoption framework designed to help executives move beyond experimentation and turn AI into a real business advantage.
You’ll learn how to:
• Start with business problems instead of AI technology
• Identify the areas where AI can create the greatest impact
• Establish practical AI governance and guardrails
• Train employees to use AI effectively in their roles
• Measure business outcomes instead of vanity metrics
• Continuously optimize your AI strategy as the technology evolves
The biggest AI advantage won’t come from having access to the latest tools. Almost everyone has access to them.
The advantage will come from knowing how to implement AI better.
If you’re an executive, business owner, CMO, or marketing leader trying to figure out what AI adoption should actually look like inside your organization, this episode gives you a practical framework to start with.
The question isn’t, “Which AI tool should we buy?”
It’s: “What business problem are we trying to solve?”
That’s where effective AI adoption begins.
- Podcast Description
Everyone is talking about AI, but most businesses are making the same costly mistakes.
In this episode, Eddie Garrison breaks down the biggest AI adoption mistakes organizations are making today and explains why simply using more AI tools doesn't guarantee better results. From treating AI like a magic solution to overlooking employee training and losing your brand's unique voice, you'll learn how to avoid the common pitfalls that prevent AI from delivering real business value.
Discover why successful companies focus on strategy before technology, how human oversight remains essential, and what it takes to build an AI-powered organization that drives measurable results instead of just generating more content.
Whether you're a business owner, executive, marketer, or team leader, this episode will help you develop a smarter approach to AI adoption that improves efficiency, strengthens decision-making, and creates a lasting competitive advantage.
In this episode, you'll learn:
Why AI can't fix broken business strategies
How to balance automation with human expertise
Why chasing every new AI tool hurts productivity
The importance of training your team for AI success
How to preserve your brand voice in the age of AI
The metrics that actually matter when measuring AI success
Stop experimenting with AI for the sake of experimentation. Start using it as a strategic business advantage.
- Most businesses struggle to explain why customers should choose them. Instead of communicating real value, they rely on generic phrases that fail to inspire action.
In this episode of The Modern Marketer Podcast, Eddie Garrison breaks down the anatomy of a high-converting value proposition and explains why clear messaging is one of the most powerful drivers of conversions. You'll learn the biggest mistakes businesses make, the four essential elements every value proposition should include, and a simple framework you can use to rewrite your messaging today.
Whether you're updating your website, creating a landing page, or refining your brand positioning, this episode will help you craft messaging that resonates with your audience and motivates them to take action.
In This Episode:
• What a value proposition really is and why it matters
• The biggest messaging mistake businesses make
• The four components of a compelling value proposition
• Real examples of weak versus strong messaging
• A simple formula you can use to write your own value proposition
If you're ready to make your marketing clearer, stronger, and more persuasive, this episode is for you.
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About The Modern Marketer
Welcome to The Modern Marketer Podcast, your go-to destination for the latest news, updates, and proven tactics to elevate your brand’s marketing game. Join host Eddie Garrison as he dives into actionable tips, cutting-edge strategies, and innovative approaches designed to help your business grow.From mastering your marketing strategy, to optimizing it across all verticals, The Modern Marketer delivers the insights you need to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced world.Tune in and let The Modern Marketer Podcast guide your brand to marketing success!Podcast website
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