Ukraine must have existed as a society and polity on 23 February 2022, else Ukrainians would not have collectively resisted Russian invasion the next day. What... More
Available Episodes
5 of 24
23: The Colonial, the Post-Colonial, the Global
How does all this tie together? Class 23 brings the effects of the past century of imperialism into sharp focus. Timothy Snyder is the Richard C. Levin Professor of History at Yale University and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. He speaks five and reads ten European languages. Ukraine must … Continue reading 23: The Colonial, the Post-Colonial, the Global →
12/9/2022
52:33
22: Ukrainian Ideas in the 21st Century
Class 22 brings us closer to the modern day and looks at the role of culture. Timothy Snyder is the Richard C. Levin Professor of History at Yale University and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. He speaks five and reads ten European languages. Ukraine must have existed as a … Continue reading 22: Ukrainian Ideas in the 21st Century →
12/6/2022
51:56
21: Comparative Russian Imperialism
Class 21 features guest lecturer, Professor Arne Westad, comparing Russian imperialism with other empires in recent centuries. Timothy Snyder is the Richard C. Levin Professor of History at Yale University and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. He speaks five and reads ten European languages. Ukraine must have existed as … Continue reading 21: Comparative Russian Imperialism →
12/1/2022
48:20
20: Maidan and Self-Understanding with guest lecturer Marci Shore
What can be that breaking point in a person’s life? Class 20 brings us to Maidan and the Self-Understanding that resulted. Guest lecturer is Marci Shore, Associate Professor of History at Yale University. Marci Shore, Ukrainian Night: An Intimate History of Revolution, New Haven: Yale University Press, 2018. Timothy Snyder is the Richard C. Levin … Continue reading 20: Maidan and Self-Understanding with guest lecturer Marci Shore →
11/28/2022
53:32
19: Oligarchies in Russia and Ukraine
Class 19 brings additional reminders of the impact Poland had on the formation of the Ukrainian state. Timothy Snyder is the Richard C. Levin Professor of History at Yale University and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. He speaks five and reads ten European languages. Ukraine must have existed as … Continue reading 19: Oligarchies in Russia and Ukraine →
Ukraine must have existed as a society and polity on 23 February 2022, else Ukrainians would not have collectively resisted Russian invasion the next day. What does it mean for a nation to exist? Timothy Snyder explores these and other questions in a very timely course.
This course was recorded live in a classroom at Yale University in the autumn of 2022.