Our goal is to build a large community of likeminded individuals where a public discussion can be started.
Episode 12: Urban Legends That Are ACTUALLY True...
In this episode The LSD Experience discuss Urban Legends That are Actually True; Teke Teke, Arent you glad you didnt turn off the lights, Wendigos/Skin walkers, and more!)
Make sure to follow us on all of our Socials here: https://solo.to/thelsdexperience
5/13/2023
27:38
Episode 11: Worst Disasters in American History...
In this episode The LSD Experience discuss The Worst Tragedies In American History. The Las Vegas Massacre, 9/11, Uvalde Elementary School Shooting, and more.
4/29/2023
38:15
Episode 10: Predictions That ACTUALLY Came True!
In this episode The LSD Experience discuss Predictions that have actually come true. Nostradamus, Silvia Browne, and more.
Make sure to follow us on all of our Socials here: https://solo.to/thelsdexperience
4/7/2023
24:50
Nostradamus PREDICTS 9/11!? (MIND BLOWING)
In this episode The LSD Experience discuss the psychic Nostradamus AND his prediction of 9/11 in his writings from the 1500s.
Make sure to follow us on all of our Socials here: https://solo.to/thelsdexperience
4/5/2023
2:54
EP. 8 - MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCES
In this episode The LSD Experience discuss the disappearances of Lars Mittank, Brian Shaffer, Missing 411, The Wayfair trafficking conspiracy, and more.
Make sure to follow us on all of our Socials here: https://solo.to/thelsdexperience
