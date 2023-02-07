Ciao Beautiful Souls! My name is Love Atiya and I am your resident Sex Positive Animal Activist! Allow me to help you love yourself a little more than you did b...
117: My F*cked Up Relationship | How The Ultimatum Queer Love Triggered Me
Besties, it's time to talk about my toxic relationship, how I left my narcissistic partner and how to recognize unhealthy patterns in hetero and queer love.This weeks episode includes:A chat about that poly couple on TiktokThe moment I knew it was time for me to leave my abusive relationship (after years of enduring a lot of sh*t)How to be a supportive friend & not an abuse enablerHow to spot gaslighting and navigating a narcissistic partnerThe ultimatum queer love reunion break downAbuse in same sex relationshipsMy insane dating app history& my newest segment where I share advice and answer questions from my lovebugsNational Domestic Violence Hotline: 800.799.SAFE (7233) National Domestic Violence Hotline website: https://www.thehotline.org/Therapy index: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapistsTo submit a question send an email to: [email protected]
6/18/2023
1:43:48
116: The Squirting Episode, What Is Squirting and How To Do It
In This Episode We Touch On Many Many JUICY Topics Such As:Gentle reminders you need therapy NEW SEGMENT: "Atiya dates… sike"Never feeling lonely again Healing from low self esteem The time my ex made me dress like a bum Dating men can be low vibrational Being lowkey touch deprived Liking me for me? Or liking me for clout? P*ssy talk: let's break some myths surrounding squirting
5/29/2023
1:13:04
115: Masturbation May Special | Eating Ass & Orgasming In My Sleep
HAPPY MASTURBATION MAY BABIESSSSS!In this episode we're gonna talk about all things MASTERBATION!We'll also talk about:Eating assOrgasming in my sleepThe first time I ever experienced "squirting" Sex toy suggestions & how to experience different kinds of orgasms with each toyHow a brand stole my content and videos for their own financial gainHow I may or may not be missing intimacy Finding balance in setting boundaries and ending suffering in people pleasing LET'S TALK! Send your questions and stories to [email protected] more information on the 10 different kinds of orgasms: https://youtu.be/vWm5u18xAB4
5/14/2023
1:15:41
114: I Don't Have To Prove My Depression To You & Quitting Only Fans
WARNING: if you are struggling with suicidal ideation the end of this episode may help you or trigger you. The first part of the episode is all about how I am no longer trying to PROVE my depression to the people in my life and tools I'm using to heal my mental health. We'll practice breathwork before touching on these deep topics & I'll share some tools that are helping me grow through my journey with my mental health. Listen at your own digression or feel free to come back when you feel like you can better receive this information my love. In this episode we will also talk all about:Why I quit Onlyfans Why I'm off TikTok & Instagram Why I took a pause on my self care business Ways I'm healing my mental healthWhy when you're in a relationship and he tells you "don't worry about her" she's probably the person you need to worry about How I was a petty Bitch when my ex booked a trip with a girl on our shared air bnb accountThe Book The Four AgreementsFamily & friends not being able to acknowledge your depression How animal abuse triggers me & MOREIf you want to be HEARD or want to learn how to listen you can download the app HAPI & use the code: LOVEATIYA for 20 minutes of free listening or to receive a special discount off your listening academy course!National suicide prevention hotline: 988lifeline.org
4/30/2023
1:42:41
113: Pads Are Killing Us & I Think I’m On The Spectrum
I LOVE THIS EPISODE SO MUCH! As always we transparently talk about all things taboo and bring light to things such as:Navigating depression after movingHow pads are most literally killing us & healthier alternativesFriends who like to steal "my men"Airport traumaShaking orgasms & moreTrigger warning: There is a slight mention of DV as I talk about the steps i'm taking to disconnect from my ex (it's quick) but I still wanted to give a heads up for those who may be in different points of their healing. Te amo
Ciao Beautiful Souls! My name is Love Atiya and I am your resident Sex Positive Animal Activist! Allow me to help you love yourself a little more than you did before starting this experience and Yes, THIS is a whole experience. From oral sex chats to sex toy suggestions & naughty confessions, you can expect it ALL from the Love Atiya Experience. Being a virgin for 24 years & healing from a toxic relationship helped launch me full throttle into my journey to find myself sexually & emotionally. The first step was going to therapy and learning how to love myself a lot more. After many sessions with an AMAZING therapist (continually), learning that I often dissociated during sex, setting boundaries, working on healing past traumas & creating a hair and skin care business (Ethereal By Love Atiya) to boost my self care habits; I began to fall in love with myself. The fun really began when I was 16 and my mom brought me my own vibrator. Her mission was to inspire me to teach myself what pleasure was before anyone else could… we’ll talk more about that with her on here! And now after several sex toys, a viral TikTok video and many, many orgasms we are HERE. Sex won't be the only thing we're talking about because I have lived a WILD life that I cannot WAIT to unpack with you all. From being catfished to being homeschooled for 12 years! So whether you’re looking to love yourself more, looking for the big sister you've always wanted, looking to learn to love someone else or to learn how to squirt or make your partner squirt… You have found my safe space. Welcome to The Love Atiya Experience