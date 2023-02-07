114: I Don't Have To Prove My Depression To You & Quitting Only Fans

WARNING: if you are struggling with suicidal ideation the end of this episode may help you or trigger you. The first part of the episode is all about how I am no longer trying to PROVE my depression to the people in my life and tools I’m using to heal my mental health. We’ll practice breathwork before touching on these deep topics & I’ll share some tools that are helping me grow through my journey with my mental health. Listen at your own digression or feel free to come back when you feel like you can better receive this information my love. In this episode we will also talk all about:Why I quit Onlyfans Why I’m off TikTok & Instagram Why I took a pause on my self care business Ways I’m healing my mental healthWhy when you’re in a relationship and he tells you “don’t worry about her” she’s probably the person you need to worry about How I was a petty Bitch when my ex booked a trip with a girl on our shared air bnb accountThe Book The Four AgreementsFamily & friends not being able to acknowledge your depression How animal abuse triggers me & MOREIf you want to be HEARD or want to learn how to listen you can download the app HAPI & use the code: LOVEATIYA for 20 minutes of free listening or to receive a special discount off your listening academy course!Wanna celebrate masturbation May? Head to shopsedure.com & use the code: LOVEATIYA for 15% off!Want masturbation tips and pleasure education? Sign up for my super fun free email subscription loveatiya.com/signup National suicide prevention hotline: 988lifeline.orgInstagram: @loveatiyaTikTok: @iloveatiya & @loveatiyaYouTube: iloveatiyaWebsite: Loveatiya.comFor Unique Handcrafted Jewelry: https://www.imanijewelry.com/For Herbs: https://heavenhighnyc.com/For 50% off sex toys from ADAM & EVE use code LOVEATIYA: https://www.adameve.com/