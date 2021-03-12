Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Long Time Academy

The Long Time Academy

Podcast The Long Time Academy
Podcast The Long Time Academy

The Long Time Academy

Headspace Studios, The Long Time Project, Scenery Studios
Life is short. Time is long. Right now so many of us are burnt out and overwhelmed: by the pandemic; by the uncertainty of the future; and by huge challenges li...
Society & CultureDocumentaryEducationSelf-ImprovementScience
Life is short. Time is long. Right now so many of us are burnt out and overwhelmed: by the pandemic; by the uncertainty of the future; and by huge challenges li...
Available Episodes

  • BONUS Part Six Practice: Your Long Time Ritual
    This Long Time Ritual enables you to sense into your unique location in the great web of life. Use it whenever you’d like to drop into longer, deeper time. You’ll need a small object that represents the long time for you. It could be a pebble, an acorn, a seed … anything that connects you to the long past, the long future, or time itself.The Long Time Ritual is written and read by Ella Saltmarshe. 
    12/10/2021
    9:51
  • Part Six: The Art (and Pop Culture) of Getting Long Time
    In our final episode we dive into the role art and culture play in cultivating long-termism at scale. Far from being window dressing, art and culture forms the operating systems of our world; it has the power to shift our collective identity.  Culture doesn’t just reflect societal norms, it has the power to change, iterate and manifest new ones. We’ll meet the artists, creators and curators who are using time as both their medium and their message, and explore the role of creativity in shifting us to a long-term society.Special thanks to the contributors to this episode, Brian Eno, Bridgit Antoinette Evans, Katie Paterson, Jeremy Lent, Anab Jain and Sherri Mitchell.Discover more about Brian Eno here.Find out more about the work of Bridgit Antoinette Evans and the Pop Culture Collaborative here.Discover Katie Paterson’s work here and delve into the Future Library.Find out about Jeremy Lent’s work including The Patterning Instinct here.Experience the work of Anab Jain and Superflux here.Find out about Sherri Mitchell’s projects and writing here.If you want to delve deeper into Long Time ideas, here is a suggested reading list!NON-FICTION Deep Time Reckoning - Vincent IalentiFutureGen - Jane DavidsonTimefulness - Marcia BjornerudThe Precipice - Toby OrdPip Pip - Jay GriffithsThe Clock of the Long Now - Steward BrandThe Good Ancestor - Roman KrznaricDoughnut Economics - Kate RaworthSandtalk - Tyson YunkaportaThe Patterning Instinct - Jeremy LentThe War for Kindness - Jamil ZakiBraiding Sweetgrass - Robin Wall-KimmererUnderland - Robert MacfarlaneThe Oldest Living Things in the World - Rachel Sussman Sacred Instructions - Sherri MitchellFICTIONKindred- Octavia ButlerThe Parable Series  - Octavia ButlerThe Ministry for the Future - Kim Stanley RobinsonThe OverStory - Richard PowersMan V. Nature - Diane CookLove & Other Thought Experiments - Sophie WardBarkskins - Annie ProulxLight Perpetual - Francis SpuffordCREDITSThe Long Time Academy comes to you from Headspace Studios and The Long Time Project, and is produced by Scenery Studios. The series was created and produced by Lina Prestwood and Ella SaltmarsheProduced by Ivor Manley and Madeleine Finlay. This episode was also produced by Eli Block. Executive producers at Headspace Studios are Ash Jones, Leah Sutherland & Morgan SelzerOriginal artwork by Mavi MoraisDesign by Loz Ives & Lewis Kay-ThatcherOriginal music, sound design and mixing by Tristan Cassel-Delavois, Scott Sorenson & Chris Murguia with additional music this episode from Eli Block and Jamie Patterson. It’s a Sin clips courtesy of Channel 4/ HBO Max/ Red Production CompanyGlee clip courtesy of  Fox/ 20th Century Fox Television/ Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision/ Ryan Murphy ProductionsClips from Mitigation of Shock courtesy of SuperfluxFuture Library archive courtesy of Katie Paterson StudiosAdditional archive clips from xinaesthete, Astounded/Christopher J Astbury, Switzerland
    12/10/2021
    1:09:17
  • BONUS Part Five Practice: Decolonising Your Imagination with Afro-rithms
    This imaginative and interactive meditation exercise gives you a unique opportunity to experience elements of the Afro-rithms from the Future game with its co-creator, Ahmed Best. Feel the right hemisphere of your brain awaken with new ideas as he guides and inspires you to build and create a beautiful, decolonised world of your very own... Written and read by Ahmed Best, with thanks to Lonny Avi Brooks. Find out more about Afro-rithms from the Future here
    12/3/2021
    24:10
  • Part Five: Decolonising The Future
    Whose imagination are we living in, and how does that feel?The last few years have highlighted the raw urgency of the struggle to ensure the future is not dominated by white-supremecy. But what do visions of an alternative future look like?This episode explores how historically, inequalities in the present have been projected into the future, both in terms of how the future has been portrayed, and how it comes to be realised.We look at the impacts of colonialism in the past, present and future, meeting the people changing this on the ground - from activists, to artists, to sci-fi fans. Whatever the future holds, it is in our hands. Paying attention to the patterns of our time reveals the importance of embracing and cultivating diversity now, and for the long time.Special thanks to the contributors to this episode, Alisha B Wormsley, adrienne maree brown, Safiya Noble, Jay Griffiths, Joshua Virasami, Annauk Olin, Lonny Avi Brooks & Ahmed Best Find out more about Alisha B Wormsley’s work hereFind adrienne maree brown’s most recent book, Grievers here, and listen to her Octavia’s Parables podcast hereGet Joshua Virasami’s book, How to Change it: Make a Difference, here and in all good local bookshops.Find Safiya Noble’s book Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism here and in all good local bookshopsJay Griffiths’s latest book How To Rebel, her book Pip Pip: A Sideways Look At Time and all her other brilliant works are available HERE and in all good local bookshopsHere more about Annauk Olin’s work hereListen to Lonny Brooks’ & Ahmed Best’s The Afrofuturist Podcast here and find out more about the Afro-rithms from the Future game hereCREDITSThe Long Time Academy comes to you from Headspace Studios and The Long Time Project, and is produced by Scenery Studios.The series was created and produced by Lina Prestwood and Ella SaltmarsheProduced by Ivor Manley and Madeleine Finlay Executive producers at Headspace Studios are Ash Jones, Leah Sutherland & Morgan SelzerOriginal artwork by Mavi MoraisDesign by Loz Ives & Lewis Kay-ThatcherOriginal music, sound design and mixing by Tristan Cassel-Delavois, Scott Sorenson & Chris MurguiaEast Liberty news report clip courtesy of KDKA-TV CBS Pittsburgh
    12/3/2021
    1:04:59
  • BONUS Part Four Practice: The Words Before All Else
    A gift to the students of the Academy from Mama Bear, Bear Clan Mother for the Mohawk Nation Council. This traditional Haudenosaunee practice expresses gratitude and empathic connection to all of creation.Usually delivered whenever people gather to make a decision, it can also be done as an individual practice first thing in the morning - “ideally before your feet hit the floor” - or last thing at night.With a great many thanks to Mama Bear and Michelle Schenandoah.
    11/26/2021
    21:12

More Society & Culture podcasts

About The Long Time Academy

Life is short. Time is long. Right now so many of us are burnt out and overwhelmed: by the pandemic; by the uncertainty of the future; and by huge challenges like climate change, systemic racism, and inequality. The Long Time Academy is an immersive and entertaining new podcast that steps into this space with one clear message: changing the way we choose to engage with time can be life-changing, both when it comes to the problems we’re facing day to day, and to the huge threats we’re facing as a species. Hosted by co-founder of The Long Time Project, Ella Saltmarshe, The Long Time Academy hopes to give listeners a sense of spaciousness, awe and passion to become good ancestors.
