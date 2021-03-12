Part Five: Decolonising The Future

Whose imagination are we living in, and how does that feel?The last few years have highlighted the raw urgency of the struggle to ensure the future is not dominated by white-supremecy. But what do visions of an alternative future look like?This episode explores how historically, inequalities in the present have been projected into the future, both in terms of how the future has been portrayed, and how it comes to be realised.We look at the impacts of colonialism in the past, present and future, meeting the people changing this on the ground - from activists, to artists, to sci-fi fans. Whatever the future holds, it is in our hands. Paying attention to the patterns of our time reveals the importance of embracing and cultivating diversity now, and for the long time.Special thanks to the contributors to this episode, Alisha B Wormsley, adrienne maree brown, Safiya Noble, Jay Griffiths, Joshua Virasami, Annauk Olin, Lonny Avi Brooks & Ahmed Best Find out more about Alisha B Wormsley’s work hereFind adrienne maree brown’s most recent book, Grievers here, and listen to her Octavia’s Parables podcast hereGet Joshua Virasami’s book, How to Change it: Make a Difference, here and in all good local bookshops.Find Safiya Noble’s book Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism here and in all good local bookshopsJay Griffiths’s latest book How To Rebel, her book Pip Pip: A Sideways Look At Time and all her other brilliant works are available HERE and in all good local bookshopsHere more about Annauk Olin’s work hereListen to Lonny Brooks’ & Ahmed Best’s The Afrofuturist Podcast here and find out more about the Afro-rithms from the Future game hereCREDITSThe Long Time Academy comes to you from Headspace Studios and The Long Time Project, and is produced by Scenery Studios.The series was created and produced by Lina Prestwood and Ella SaltmarsheProduced by Ivor Manley and Madeleine Finlay Executive producers at Headspace Studios are Ash Jones, Leah Sutherland & Morgan SelzerOriginal artwork by Mavi MoraisDesign by Loz Ives & Lewis Kay-ThatcherOriginal music, sound design and mixing by Tristan Cassel-Delavois, Scott Sorenson & Chris MurguiaEast Liberty news report clip courtesy of KDKA-TV CBS Pittsburgh