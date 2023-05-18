Do you want to use picture books more in your speech therapy sessions, but have no idea where to start? OR are you already using books in therapy but find it ti... More
Welcome to The Literacy-Based Speech Podcast! We are Speech-Language Pathologists and your hosts, Ashley and Kalin. We’ve created this podcast to help show you how to best incorporate picture books into your therapy sessions. Our strategies are evidence-based so you can feel confident in the information that we’ll share!You can look forward to a new episode each and every Tuesday. Be sure to follow or subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts so that you never miss an episode.Follow us on Instagram @literacybasedspeechtherapy. We would love to hear your questions or comments after listening!For more helpful resources, head to https://sweetsouthernspeech.com/.
Do you want to use picture books more in your speech therapy sessions, but have no idea where to start? OR are you already using books in therapy but find it time-consuming to find the RIGHT book and identify relevant speech and language concepts? You’re in the right place! The Literacy-Based Speech Podcast will help you feel confident in your book choices and instructional decisions. We’ll give you the tools you need to intentionally maximize your sessions!
Join co-hosts Ashley and Kalin from Sweet Southern Speech each week as they share evidence-based and SLP-approved strategies to use picture books more efficiently and effectively in your speech therapy sessions.
After listening, connect with us on Instagram @literacybasedspeechtherapy. You can check out the show notes for each episode at www.sweetsouthernspeech.com.