The Lion Within Us - Leadership for Christian Men

233. Matthew 24:36 - Spiritual Kick Off
What if you could deepen your understanding of Jesus' words in Matthew 24:36 and learn to trust in God's perfect timing? Join us on The Lion With Inness as we explore how Jesus voluntarily surrendered his divine attribute of total omniscience while on earth, and discuss the importance of walking by faith and being obedient to God's calling in our lives.
6/26/2023
16:33
232. Restoring Relationships The Right Way - Fun Friday
Discover the transformative power of forgiveness and unlock the abundant life God has planned for you. Join us as we dive into Colossians 1:27 and explore the mystery of Christ in us, the hope of glory. Dr. Bruce Hebel from Forgiving Forward shares his valuable insights on forgiving wounds, not people, and the importance of letting go of bitterness to experience true freedom and joy.
6/23/2023
18:00
231. Forgiving Forward With Dr. Bruce Hebel
Discover the transformative power of forgiveness and how to embrace it as Christian men in our conversation with Dr. Bruce Hebel, co-author of Forgiving Forward. We unravel the consequences of holding onto anger and resentment, as illustrated by Jesus's parable of the ruler and the two servants. Dr. Bruce shares the remarkable story whose journey to forgiveness led them to reconcile and start two ministries in North Atlanta.
6/21/2023
1:11:04
230. Colossians 1:27 - Spiritual Kick Off
Discover the life-changing mystery of Christ in you as we unpack the powerful message of Colossians 1. Through a deep dive into scripture, we'll explore how Jesus came for both Jews and Gentiles, granting them equal inheritance in the body of Christ. But to truly embrace this incredible gift, we must surrender to the Lordship of Jesus. Are you ready to let your old self die and receive a new heart in Christ?
6/19/2023
16:59
229. We Were Created To Work - Fun Friday
You are not defined by your career. If you are ready to find fulfillment that comes with aligning your talents with what God desires it is possible. We are here to help and let us know how these episodes have opened your eyes.
About The Lion Within Us - Leadership for Christian Men
Christian men are in a battle for their lives. Satan will do everything possible to destroy them. The Lion Within Us is a community that provides encouragement to become the leaders God intends us to be. Our main focus lies within three categories: Health (Mental/Physical), Wealth (Careers/Finances) and Self (Husbands/Fathers/Brothers in Christ). By sharpening these areas of our lives, we can find the strength needed to stand firm in our faith and unleash the Lion Within.