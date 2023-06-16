The Lion Within Us - Leadership for Christian Men

230. Colossians 1:27 - Spiritual Kick Off

Discover the life-changing mystery of Christ in you as we unpack the powerful message of Colossians 1. Through a deep dive into scripture, we'll explore how Jesus came for both Jews and Gentiles, granting them equal inheritance in the body of Christ. But to truly embrace this incredible gift, we must surrender to the Lordship of Jesus. Are you ready to let your old self die and receive a new heart in Christ?