The Lifestyle Investor - Investing, Passive Income, Wealth

132: Rewriting the Rules of Wealth Building with Charles Schwartz

For entrepreneurs, the cost of success can be high. Most people subscribe to the “more work = more money” mentality, and unfortunately, they lose the plot in the process. I mean what’s the point of making more money, if you’ve got no time to spend it and nobody to spend it with? The good news is, you don’t have to sacrifice your family, your health, or your freedom in order to succeed. You don’t have to grind for 80+ hours per week in order to earn passive income and live a life by design—and today’s guest, Charles Schwartz, is living proof. Charles is an entrepreneur, wealth-hacking consultant, and coach who’s spent his entire career building businesses from scratch and flipping them into multi-million dollar empires. His expertise has earned him a reputation as a go-to coach for those who look to retire early and live life on their terms.Defying the relentless “hustle culture,” Charles champions freedom over status, proving that greatness can be achieved without losing sight of what truly matters in life. In this episode, you’ll learn:✅ The 3 lies that are sabotaging your success.✅ The powerful lesson Charles’ grandfather taught him that shortcutted his path to success and how you can use this same strategy to build a life on your terms. ✅ The truth behind wealth creation and why you don’t have to be a millionaire to live achieve lifestyle freedom. Free GiftGet Charles's book, Who Changes Everything: Unlock the Secret that will Transform Your Life. Visit LifestyleInvestor.com/132Show Notes: LifestyleInvestor.com/132Free Strategy Session For a limited time, my team is hosting free, personalized consultation calls to learn more about your goals and determine which of our courses or masterminds will get you to the next level. To book your free session, visit LifestyleInvestor.com/consultationThe Lifestyle Investor InsiderJoin The Lifestyle Investor Insider, our brand new AI - curated newsletter - FREE for all podcast listeners for a limited time: www.lifestyleinvestor.com/insiderRate & ReviewIf you enjoyed today’s episode of The Lifestyle Investor, hit the subscribe button on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen, so future episodes are automatically downloaded directly to your device. You can also help by providing an honest rating & review.Connect with Justin DonaldFacebookYouTubeInstagramLinkedInTwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.