The Lifestyle Investor - Investing, Passive Income, Wealth

  • 134: Mind Your Mindset with Michael Hyatt
    Michael Hyatt is the visionary founder and chairman of Full Focus, a performance coaching company that’s helped over 970 business owners excel in business and life.Throughout his remarkable career, Michael has scaled multiple companies, including a $250M publishing powerhouse with 700+ employees. Under his leadership, Full Focus has grown 60% annually for the past 4 years and has been featured in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America for 3 years in a row.His new book, Mind Your Mindset, draws upon the latest insights in performance psychology, neuroscience, and cognitive science, and will help you combat limiting beliefs and retrain your thinking so you can achieve your biggest goals. In this episode, you’ll learn: ✅ How Michael successfully scaled a $250M/year business that sold for half a billion dollars.✅ Strategies and principles for building companies that attract world-class talent.✅ How to rewire the negative stories your brain is telling you and replace them with ones that empower you. Free GiftMichael is giving away a bunch of bonuses when you purchase his new book, Mind Your Mindset. Visit LifestyleInvestor.com/134Show Notes: LifestyleInvestor.com/134Free Strategy Session For a limited time, my team is hosting free, personalized consultation calls to learn more about your goals and determine which of our courses or masterminds will get you to the next level. To book your free session, visit LifestyleInvestor.com/consultationThe Lifestyle Investor InsiderJoin The Lifestyle Investor Insider, our brand new AI - curated newsletter - FREE for all podcast listeners for a limited time: www.lifestyleinvestor.com/insiderRate & ReviewIf you enjoyed today’s episode of The Lifestyle Investor, hit the subscribe button on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen, so future episodes are automatically downloaded directly to your device. You can also help by providing an honest rating & review.Connect with Justin DonaldFacebookYouTubeInstagramLinkedInTwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/18/2023
    55:23
  • 133: Investing in Real Estate Syndications – Exclusive Webinar Replay
    This week on the podcast, I’m doing something a little different. Instead of the usual guest interview, I’m releasing the real estate syndication webinar that I co-hosted with Erik Van Horn, exclusively for our private mastermind group. Not only is Erik a highly successful entrepreneur, but he’s a good friend and over the years, we’ve done a bunch of successful deals together. This webinar is chock-full of helpful advice for investing in real estate syndication deals and covers the good, the bad, and the ugly!  You’ll learn: ✅ Why syndication deals aren’t what they used to be. The easy money is OVER! Learn how to choose the right sponsor, so you don’t get burned!  ✅ The major benefits to investing in a real estate syndicate. ✅ The biggest mistakes to avoid AND steps you can take to de-risk any syndication deal. … That, and a whole lot more!You also won’t want to miss the Q&A session at the end where we help our members overcome the biggest obstacles standing in their way from investing in syndications. Whether you’re just getting started OR you’ve done syndication deals in the past, there’s lots of great insight and information for investors at different levels. Free GiftGet Justin's report, Real Estate Syndication: Standard Multifamily Fees. Visit LifestyleInvestor.com/133Show Notes: LifestyleInvestor.com/133Free Strategy Session For a limited time, my team is hosting free, personalized consultation calls to learn more about your goals and determine which of our courses or masterminds will get you to the next level. To book your free session, visit LifestyleInvestor.com/consultationThe Lifestyle Investor InsiderJoin The Lifestyle Investor Insider, our brand new AI - curated newsletter - FREE for all podcast listeners for a limited time: www.lifestyleinvestor.com/insiderRate & ReviewIf you enjoyed today’s episode of The Lifestyle Investor, hit the subscribe button on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen, so future episodes are automatically downloaded directly to your device. You can also help by providing an honest rating & review.Connect with Justin DonaldFacebookYouTubeInstagramLinkedInTwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/11/2023
    1:28:09
  • 132: Rewriting the Rules of Wealth Building with Charles Schwartz
    For entrepreneurs, the cost of success can be high. Most people subscribe to the “more work = more money” mentality, and unfortunately, they lose the plot in the process. I mean what’s the point of making more money, if you’ve got no time to spend it and nobody to spend it with? The good news is, you don’t have to sacrifice your family, your health, or your freedom in order to succeed. You don’t have to grind for 80+ hours per week in order to earn passive income and live a life by design—and today’s guest, Charles Schwartz, is living proof. Charles is an entrepreneur, wealth-hacking consultant, and coach who’s spent his entire career building businesses from scratch and flipping them into multi-million dollar empires. His expertise has earned him a reputation as a go-to coach for those who look to retire early and live life on their terms.Defying the relentless “hustle culture,” Charles champions freedom over status, proving that greatness can be achieved without losing sight of what truly matters in life. In this episode, you’ll learn:✅ The 3 lies that are sabotaging your success.✅ The powerful lesson Charles’ grandfather taught him that shortcutted his path to success and how you can use this same strategy to build a life on your terms. ✅ The truth behind wealth creation and why you don’t have to be a millionaire to live achieve lifestyle freedom. Free GiftGet Charles's book, Who Changes Everything: Unlock the Secret that will Transform Your Life. Visit LifestyleInvestor.com/132Show Notes: LifestyleInvestor.com/132Free Strategy Session For a limited time, my team is hosting free, personalized consultation calls to learn more about your goals and determine which of our courses or masterminds will get you to the next level. To book your free session, visit LifestyleInvestor.com/consultationThe Lifestyle Investor InsiderJoin The Lifestyle Investor Insider, our brand new AI - curated newsletter - FREE for all podcast listeners for a limited time: www.lifestyleinvestor.com/insiderRate & ReviewIf you enjoyed today’s episode of The Lifestyle Investor, hit the subscribe button on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen, so future episodes are automatically downloaded directly to your device. You can also help by providing an honest rating & review.Connect with Justin DonaldFacebookYouTubeInstagramLinkedInTwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/4/2023
    47:54
  • 131: Unlock the Secrets to Optimal Health & Longevity with Regan Archibald
    Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. It requires a relentless drive to succeed, which can take a toll on both your mental and physical health.But what if you didn’t have to sacrifice your health in order to succeed? Even better, what if there was a way to supercharge your stamina and optimize your health for peak performance and longevity?In this episode, I’m speaking with the “Peptide Expert,” Dr. Regan Archibald, one of the leading peptide specialists and functional medicine practitioners in the country. As the founder of East West Health, an award-winning clinic for peptide therapy, Dr. Regan has helped countless patients achieve optimal health and vitality. In this episode, you’ll learn:✅ What exactly do peptides do and what makes them so important? Imagine mental clarity, better sleep, more focus, higher productivity, reduced risk of getting sick, and much more!✅ Proven strategies to optimize your health for peak performance and longevity.✅ Tips for using peptides to supercharge your mental and physical stamina.Free GiftGet Regan's book, The Peptide Blueprint: Achieving Optimal Health & Performance at Any Age. Visit LifestyleInvestor.com/131Show Notes: LifestyleInvestor.com/131Free Strategy Session For a limited time, my team is hosting free, personalized consultation calls to learn more about your goals and determine which of our courses or masterminds will get you to the next level. To book your free session, visit LifestyleInvestor.com/consultationThe Lifestyle Investor InsiderJoin The Lifestyle Investor Insider, our brand new AI - curated newsletter - FREE for all podcast listeners for a limited time: www.lifestyleinvestor.com/insiderRate & ReviewIf you enjoyed today’s episode of The Lifestyle Investor, hit the subscribe button on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen, so future episodes are automatically downloaded directly to your device. You can also help by providing an honest rating & review.Connect with Justin DonaldFacebookYouTubeInstagramLinkedInTwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/27/2023
    38:33
  • 130: Making Extraordinary Exits Possible with Rob Follows
    Have you ever thought about what it would take to sell your business? Or what you’d even be able to get for it? The process can be overwhelming, and getting it right is crucial. But fear not, because in this episode, I’m joined by Rob Follows, the founder of STS Capital—a one-of-a-kind M&A firm that helps businesses achieve extraordinary exits.Rob has been in the driver's seat for over a thousand mergers and acquisitions, with deals worth over $100B. When he sold his business for 27x EBITDA, he thought he had struck gold, only to find out later that the buyer would have paid a whopping 300% EBITDA. This experience led Rob to start STS Capital, which focuses on using strategic buyers to get the highest price for their clients.In this episode, you’ll learn:✅ The benefits of going with a strategic buyer instead of VCs and private equity firms.✅ How to cut out the middlemen, identify and engage with the right strategic buyers, and negotiate a deal that benefits everyone involved.✅ The preparation required to 10x the value of your business and achieve an extraordinary exit.Free GiftBusiness Valuation Consultation + Maximizing Business Exit Checklist. Get access at LifestyleInvestor.com/130Want the Full Show Notes?To get access to the full show notes, including audio, transcripts, and links to all the resources mentioned, visit LifestyleInvestor.com/130Free Strategy Session For a limited time, my team is hosting free, personalized consultation calls to learn more about your goals and determine which of our courses or masterminds will get you to the next level. To book your free session, visit LifestyleInvestor.com/consultationThe Lifestyle Investor InsiderJoin The Lifestyle Investor Insider, our brand new AI - curated newsletter - FREE for all podcast listeners for a limited time: www.lifestyleinvestor.com/insiderGet the Lifestyle Investor Book!To get access to The Lifestyle Investor: The 10 Commandments of Cashflow Investing for Passive Income and Financial Freedom visit LifestyleInvestor.com/bookRate & ReviewIf you enjoyed today’s episode of The Lifestyle Investor, hit the subscribe button on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Castbox, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, or wherever you listen, so future episodes are automatically downloaded directly to your device.You can also help by providing an honest rating & review. Connect with Justin DonaldFacebookYouTubeInstagramLinkedInTwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/20/2023
    47:22

Entrepreneur Magazine calls Justin Donald “The Warren Buffett of Lifestyle Investing.”

Imagine being able to earn passive income, long-term equity, and achieve financial freedom while gaining total freedom from your business or a job. That’s what Lifestyle Investing is all about.

Justin Donald has mastered the low-risk cash flow investment principles he shares with entrepreneurs around the world. His alternative investing principles center on creating passive income and significant wealth while liberating yourself from a day-to-day job so you never run out of money.

His innovative mindset principles and 10 commandments of Lifestyle Investing have released scores of entrepreneurs from the “golden handcuffs” that came with running life-consuming enterprises.

This show focuses on showing today’s entrepreneurs and business executives how to think and invest to limit risk, maximize repeatable returns, and achieve retirement goals through his proven passive income cash flow strategies.

Justin’s principles enable you to move from an “earned income” career to support your lifestyle with passive cash flow investments including real estate, operating companies, debt, equity, and franchises that give you the absolute freedom to live the life you truly desire.

Interviews with top thought leaders, such as, John Lee Dumas, Ryan Levesque, Hal Elrod, Jon Vroman, Mike Koenigs, Phillip Stutts, Rob Dial, John Ruhlin, Brad Johnson, Robert Glazer, Mike Michalowicz, Geoff Woods, Steve Sims, and many more!

For more information, visit https://justindonald.com


