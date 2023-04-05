The Lifestyle Investor - Investing, Passive Income, Wealth

Entrepreneur Magazine calls Justin Donald “The Warren Buffett of Lifestyle Investing.”
Imagine being able to earn passive income, long-term equity, and achieve financial freedom while gaining total freedom from your business or a job. That’s what Lifestyle Investing is all about.
Justin Donald has mastered the low-risk cash flow investment principles he shares with entrepreneurs around the world. His alternative investing principles center on creating passive income and significant wealth while liberating yourself from a day-to-day job so you never run out of money.
His innovative mindset principles and 10 commandments of Lifestyle Investing have released scores of entrepreneurs from the “golden handcuffs” that came with running life-consuming enterprises.
This show focuses on showing today’s entrepreneurs and business executives how to think and invest to limit risk, maximize repeatable returns, and achieve retirement goals through his proven passive income cash flow strategies.
Justin’s principles enable you to move from an “earned income” career to support your lifestyle with passive cash flow investments including real estate, operating companies, debt, equity, and franchises that give you the absolute freedom to live the life you truly desire.
Interviews with top thought leaders, such as, John Lee Dumas, Ryan Levesque, Hal Elrod, Jon Vroman, Mike Koenigs, Phillip Stutts, Rob Dial, John Ruhlin, Brad Johnson, Robert Glazer, Mike Michalowicz, Geoff Woods, Steve Sims, and many more!
