Mindset Change - Healing Your Mind and Body Podcast

If you want to set yourself free from your limiting mindsets, then you are in the right place. This Mindset Change podcast contains powerful subconscious traini...
Are You Anxious About AI? - Interview with Calum Chace
Should we be worried about artificial intelligence? Are you anxious about the implications of AI, and the way in which many say that it will change the world of tomorrow?
In this special episode, Paul talks to Calum Chace AKA The AI Guy, a leading authority on the subject, who's here to answer the burning questions about this fascinating topic.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
People are not fear-mongering about AI. They are simply aware that its continued use will fundamentally change the way that much of society works, and change always inspires doubt.
There are three types of risk that AI raises - privacy and transparency and mass hacking potential. All of these problems are being addressed already.
Machines will inevitably take the place of human beings in the workplace, simply because it makes more economical sense. This is nothing new. Machines have taken the place of humans for hundreds of years.
Manual jobs are safer than thought-driven professions as robotics has not progressed at the same rate as AI machine learning.
BEST MOMENTS
'It's a very powerful technology. It's getting more powerful at an exponential rate'
'We are very likely to get a point where machines can do everything that we can do, but cheaper and better and faster'
'The outcome is not necessarily bad'
'Robotics is improving at an incredible rate'
ABOUT THE HOST
Paul Sheppard
Paul Sheppard is a life-transforming anxiety and mindset coach, hypnotherapist, and host of the top ten Mindset Change podcast. He is on a mission with his holistic approach to help everybody set themselves free from limiting mindsets and feel less anxious and more empowered.
Paul coaches people 121 or in groups online around the world, and you can reach him here.
8/6/2023
49:05
Are You A High Functioning Anxiety Person?
Just because you suffer from anxiety doesn't mean that you aren't able to externally function and even exceed expectations. This is known as being a High Functioning Anxiety sufferer or HFA, and in this episode, Paul talks about what that means, and why there might even be an upside...
KEY TAKEAWAYS
HFAs often overcompensate against the feelings they're experiencing internally, in order to achieve a sense of safety, and to make other people happy.
The resultant effect of being a HFS, is that you spend your life making others happy, and don't ever seem to get that value back in return.
HFAPs like to fidget, manifesting in things like lip-biting, nail-biting, and restlessness, and the constant checking of a phone.
Awareness that we are making life difficult for ourselves is the first step to recognising the condition. Having the right mindset, and being open to hearing the truth is hard, but invaluable.
BEST MOMENTS
'It screamed at me that this was something I ad experienced in my past'
'Behind the big grin on my face, there was someone overthinking every move'
'All good on the outside, but on the inside a quivering mess'
'The emotional cost of being a HFAP is very high'
Paul Sheppard
Paul Sheppard is a life-transforming anxiety and mindset coach, hypnotherapist, and host of the top ten Mindset Change podcast. He is on a mission with his holistic approach to help everybody set themselves free from limiting mindsets and feel less anxious and more empowered.
Paul coaches people 121 or in groups online around the world, and you can reach him here.
8/1/2023
25:10
Positive Mindset Boost 12 Minute Meditation
Paul presents a simple but powerful positive mindset boost meditation, designed to bring out the best in you.
Paul Sheppard
Paul Sheppard is a life-transforming anxiety and mindset coach, hypnotherapist, and host of the top ten Mindset Change podcast. He is on a mission with his holistic approach to help everybody set themselves free from limiting mindsets and feel less anxious and more empowered.
Paul coaches people 121 or in groups online around the world, and you can reach him here.
7/30/2023
13:04
Are You Living Half A Life?
Are you constantly distracted?
By focusing too much on what might happen in the future, we often detach ourselves from the beauty of the now. In this episode, Paul talks about how you can alleviate those concerns, and bring yourself back to a far more fulfilling present.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
If your mind has a negative perception of what's happening right now, then you will spend more time worrying about the future.
The imagined thoughts of joy or fear about what could have been, are often far more exciting than our reality. This can be a protective technique.
It's even harder to live a half life, a distracted life, and living in regret at having wasted so much time trapped in your imagination.
Mindfulness training doesn't bring instant results or gratification. It's a muscle that needs constant work, and will eventually result in mind mastery.
BEST MOMENTS
'It's very easy to get lost in your thoughts'
'The most important moment of your life will always be right now'
'Your mind may have trained itself to go wandering off because the present feels boring or difficult to deal with'
Paul Sheppard
Paul Sheppard is a life-transforming anxiety and mindset coach, hypnotherapist, and host of the top ten Mindset Change podcast. He is on a mission with his holistic approach to help everybody set themselves free from limiting mindsets and feel less anxious and more empowered.
Paul coaches people 121 or in groups online around the world, and you can reach him here.
7/25/2023
14:22
12 Minute Mindfulness Meditation
Paul presents a special mindfulness meditation designed to demonstrate the importance of the present.
Paul coaches people 121 or in groups online around the world, and you can reach him here.
