Mindset Change - Healing Your Mind and Body Podcast

Are You Anxious About AI? - Interview with Calum Chace

Should we be worried about artificial intelligence? Are you anxious about the implications of AI, and the way in which many say that it will change the world of tomorrow? In this special episode, Paul talks to Calum Chace AKA The AI Guy, a leading authority on the subject, who's here to answer the burning questions about this fascinating topic. KEY TAKEAWAYS People are not fear-mongering about AI. They are simply aware that its continued use will fundamentally change the way that much of society works, and change always inspires doubt. There are three types of risk that AI raises - privacy and transparency and mass hacking potential. All of these problems are being addressed already. Machines will inevitably take the place of human beings in the workplace, simply because it makes more economical sense. This is nothing new. Machines have taken the place of humans for hundreds of years. Manual jobs are safer than thought-driven professions as robotics has not progressed at the same rate as AI machine learning. BEST MOMENTS 'It's a very powerful technology. It's getting more powerful at an exponential rate' 'We are very likely to get a point where machines can do everything that we can do, but cheaper and better and faster' 'The outcome is not necessarily bad' 'Robotics is improving at an incredible rate'