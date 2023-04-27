Hey there Liberated Artist! It’s Mariana Durst, a marketing nerd with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Art who’s helped hundreds of artists sell their art online.Whe... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
02: From Passion to Profit: How to Turn Your Art Hobby into a Business
So you want to sell your art… Great!So… now what?Before you take the next step in building your artful empire, tune in to learn about a few of the signs that signal you’re ready and the non-negotiable essentials of building a thriving business from your creativity.
4/30/2023
33:15
01: Unleashing Your Inner Liberated Artist: The Key to Building a Sustainable and Successful Creative Business
In this episode, I’ll be coveringThe key non-negotiable artists leverage to get their art seen.The 3-pass filter that makes running and marketing my business feel like self-care and can do the same for you.The #1 requisite to building a creative business that’s as powerful and nurturing as your art practice.So, if you're a fine artist who is navigating the complexities of the art world while still holding onto your passion for making art and a meaningful impact on the world and your bottom line, then this episode is perfect for you! Tune in for valuable insights and strategies on becoming a Liberated Artist.
4/28/2023
18:33
Trailer for The Liberated Artist Podcast
The Liberated Artist Podcast is for Fine Artists dreaming of making their mark in the art world… for the rebels and renegades who know that when it comes to building a sustainable art business, there’s just gotta be more than selling out and burning out.Here’s the thing-You don’t have to wait to be discovered by an art gallery to make it in the art world.Tune in for powerful and unvarnished insights that will encourage you to dream big, fuel you for the long game, and give you actionable strategies to bridge the gap between art and entrepreneurship.
Hey there Liberated Artist! It’s Mariana Durst, a marketing nerd with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Art who’s helped hundreds of artists sell their art online.
Whether you’ve got yellow ochre under your nails or clay dust on your jeans, this seasonal podcast is THE space for unvarnished conversations about selling art online from a place of integrity, artistry, and courage.
Tune in to hear about the practical strategies that Liberated Artists use to get their art seen and sold, all while building an art business that’s as nourishing and sustainable as their art practice.
Gone are the days of sitting in the studio waiting for a gallery to discover you. We have everything at our disposal to bridge the gap between art and entrepreneurship and become profitable and prolific artists.
Hear it all right here on The Liberated Artist Podcast. Can’t wait to walk alongside you on your Liberated Artist journey.