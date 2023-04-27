About The Liberated Artist Podcast

Hey there Liberated Artist! It’s Mariana Durst, a marketing nerd with a Bachelor's degree in Fine Art who’s helped hundreds of artists sell their art online.



Whether you’ve got yellow ochre under your nails or clay dust on your jeans, this seasonal podcast is THE space for unvarnished conversations about selling art online from a place of integrity, artistry, and courage.



Tune in to hear about the practical strategies that Liberated Artists use to get their art seen and sold, all while building an art business that’s as nourishing and sustainable as their art practice.



Gone are the days of sitting in the studio waiting for a gallery to discover you. We have everything at our disposal to bridge the gap between art and entrepreneurship and become profitable and prolific artists.



Hear it all right here on The Liberated Artist Podcast. Can’t wait to walk alongside you on your Liberated Artist journey.