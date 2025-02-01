51. Les-B-INN (by Nikki) and WLEZ (by Monte)

We are excited to showcase 2 new stories to the Fiasco! First lets check into the Les-B-INN written by Nikki! A cozy little inn nestled away on an island inhabited by women that attracts lesbians from all over. The current owner Nora gets her share of interesting guests, and we will get to see it all unfold. Then, don't touch that dial! Listen to the second half written by Monte, WLEZ. A morning show on radio's lone lesbian radio station. Tune and be entertained by the banter of the radio personalites.