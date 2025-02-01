We begin this episode with Les-B-INN, written by Monte. A magical revelation has Nora standing up for herself as two charming new guests check in. Serendipity is at work when someone else stops by at the perfect time. After that spellbinding story, Nikki starts stinking up the place. She has this “shit show” go terribly wrong in WLEZ. Cookie is clearly out of PTO and Casey makes a real mess of things after a conversation with Bubba that gives a little TMI.
29:33
53. Les-B-Inn (Part 3) and WLEZ (Part 3)
We begin this episode with Les-B-INN, written by Nikki. It’s the off season on the island and Nora is forced to confront her fears of loneliness, but an unexpected visitor shows up and has plans of their own. Then, written by Monte, WLEZ: The only all lesbian radio station, hits on current events and wowzers, do they speak their minds! Factoid: Each WLEZ episode has an improv portion, can you guess the part?
33:57
52. Les-B-INN (Part 2) and WLEZ (Part 2)
Happy New Year from The Lesbian Fiasco! Begin your year with two entertaining short stories. We start with Les-B-INN, a tale of two solo travelers hitting it off under a mysterious dancing sky... While they try to ignore the sounds coming from a frisky retirement group! Then WLEZ has a special guest who keeps the hosts roaring with laughter as she hits them with an onslaught of one liners. Laughing until they’re gasping, after Casey informs them of a juicy secret, and it’s not her gums!
33:17
51. Les-B-INN (by Nikki) and WLEZ (by Monte)
We are excited to showcase 2 new stories to the Fiasco! First lets check into the Les-B-INN written by Nikki! A cozy little inn nestled away on an island inhabited by women that attracts lesbians from all over. The current owner Nora gets her share of interesting guests, and we will get to see it all unfold. Then, don't touch that dial! Listen to the second half written by Monte, WLEZ. A morning show on radio's lone lesbian radio station. Tune and be entertained by the banter of the radio personalites.
37:19
50. OFF SCRIPT!
50th episode special! We go off the cuff with no scripts and no stories. Just a RAW, unedited, celebratory fiasco where the listeners get a lil peek into the real lives of The Lesbian Fiasco hosts.
This is a sapphic fiction story-telling podcast. The hosts, Nikki & Monte, read stories they have written but the other has not read. They email the stories after they begin recording so the other does not have a chance to read ahead. There are no rehearsals. Each episode is minimally edited for the listeners enjoyment. Episodes are posted on the 1st and 15th of each month. If you’re enjoying the podcast please follow, rate and share.