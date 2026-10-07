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The Leatherhead Experience

Suncoast Professional Firefighters and Paramedics, IAFF Local 2546
GovernmentHistory
The Leatherhead Experience
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Episode 21

    10/07/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Back from break with Timm, Brad, Josh and Jason talking everything Sarasota County.

  • Episode 20

    09/07/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Episode 20- Venice Mayor and future House District 74 Rep. Nick Pachota and the Crew talk about future plans and a little about NIck.

  • Episode 19 with Jordan Varnadore and the crew

    08/28/2026 | 1h 49 mins.
    The leatherhead crew invited special guest Jordan Varnadore to talk about his vision for Manatee County and running his first campaign

  • Episode 18 With Sean, G & Greg

    08/24/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    Political primary's and peer support with G, Sean, Greg and Jason.

  • Episode 17 with Commissioner Ballard, Tyler, G, Sean, and Jason

    07/30/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    Interview with Commissioner Amanda Ballard. Tyler, G, Sean, and Jason talk with Amanda about all things Manatee County, and how she built a cabin from scratch.
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About The Leatherhead Experience
Discussing Local, State, and National issues related to firefighting and other news worthy issues.
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GovernmentHistory

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