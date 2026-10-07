Interview with Commissioner Amanda Ballard. Tyler, G, Sean, and Jason talk with Amanda about all things Manatee County, and how she built a cabin from scratch.

The leatherhead crew invited special guest Jordan Varnadore to talk about his vision for Manatee County and running his first campaign

Episode 20- Venice Mayor and future House District 74 Rep. Nick Pachota and the Crew talk about future plans and a little about NIck.

Back from break with Timm, Brad, Josh and Jason talking everything Sarasota County.

What Trump Can Teach Us About Con Law

The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And Dying

Discussing Local, State, and National issues related to firefighting and other news worthy issues.

Discussing Local, State, and National issues related to firefighting and other news worthy issues.

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