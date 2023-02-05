An unfiltered and realistic conversation regarding the shitstorm we call; sex, marriage, parenthood and relationships, all with a healthy dose of humour. More
S4 E158 - What was this one about?
Sometimes the 11th hour is the perfect time to create magic, this was not one of those times.
No sleep, 1.5 glasses of wine deep, forget to launch a podcast, no problem!
Enjoy this debacle!!
5/2/2023
37:32
S4 E157 - The 3 year itch, is that a thing?
To our surprise, today marks the completion of 3 years worth of the Laughing Couple Podcast. So we thought we'd share some of our favorite clips over the last 3 years; some funny, some real, some aha moments, a few embarrassing stories & definitely a few clips you might want to pull the car over for.
From the bottom of both our hearts, thank you so much for; listening, participating, sharing and laughing along with us. We hope this podcast puts a smile on your face while also educating you, giving you the necessary tools to succeed, inspiring you and making you feel seen/heard. Its an honour and privilege to serve you each week.
Keep Laughing,
R&B
4/25/2023
50:08
S3 E156 - First on First off MF
Have you ever looked at another adult and said to yourself "what are you thinking?". There are a set of unspoken yet very clear rules we adults adhere to, and when other adults break those rules.... we talk behind their backs.
Also, you're not going to want to miss the end of this episode, its explosive!!!
Also, Also, this is the last episode of season 3. Next week is the official start to Season 4.... 3 years in the books, wow & thank you!!
4/18/2023
45:06
S3 E155 - Sorry, Kid
Its true, sometimes we say things we shouldn't... often those time involve our children. Join us today as we share our stories as well as yours.
Enjoy!
4/11/2023
48:37
S3 E154 - Cover up your Toot, would ya!
Is it just us or is life getting harder, longer and more stressful? We thought tech was designed to bridge the gap, make life easier so we had more free time... lies. To add to that, when did making fun of people in a friendly manner become socially unacceptable?
On this week's episode, we discuss parenting fails, buying our kids love and how to cover up the accidental toot. PLUS a big set up for next week's pod is revealed.
Enjoy!
