Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Larry P. Arnn Show in the App
Listen to The Larry P. Arnn Show in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
The Larry P. Arnn Show

The Larry P. Arnn Show

Podcast The Larry P. Arnn Show
Podcast The Larry P. Arnn Show

The Larry P. Arnn Show

Hillsdale College
add
Larry P. Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, sits down with guests of the College to talk about topics of enduring relevance. More
EducationGovernmentHistoryNewsPolitics
Larry P. Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, sits down with guests of the College to talk about topics of enduring relevance. More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis: The Courage to Be Free
    In this inaugural episode of The Larry P. Arnn Show, Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn interviews Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In an exclusive one-on-one conversation, the two men discuss themes found in the Governor’s recent book, The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival, and explore how he was able to keep Florida open during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also talk about the Governor’s views on the use of executive power and his role in the education reforms taking place across his state. This interview was conducted on April 6, 2023. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/18/2023
    50:12

More Education podcasts

About The Larry P. Arnn Show

Larry P. Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, sits down with guests of the College to talk about topics of enduring relevance.

Podcast website

Listen to The Larry P. Arnn Show, The Author's Journey and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Larry P. Arnn Show

The Larry P. Arnn Show

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Larry P. Arnn Show: Podcasts in Family