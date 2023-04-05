Larry P. Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, sits down with guests of the College to talk about topics of enduring relevance. More
Gov. Ron DeSantis: The Courage to Be Free
In this inaugural episode of The Larry P. Arnn Show, Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn interviews Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In an exclusive one-on-one conversation, the two men discuss themes found in the Governor's recent book, The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival, and explore how he was able to keep Florida open during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also talk about the Governor's views on the use of executive power and his role in the education reforms taking place across his state. This interview was conducted on April 6, 2023.