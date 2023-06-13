Ideas Have Consequences With Larry Alex Taunton

Larry Alex Taunton is your man in the field. Where some choose to hide in their safe spaces, Larry rides out to face the issues of our time head on. No sugar co... More
Marx vs. Spurgeon — The Philosophical Battle Still Happening TODAY
Did you know that Karl Marx and Charles Spurgeon lived in London, England at the same time? Two influential figures with starkly contrasting ideologies. Spurgeon, a devout believer in the God of the Bible, preached a message of peace, love, restoration, and personal regeneration through Jesus Christ to thousands. Meanwhile, Marx advocated for socialist, totalitarian regimes; calling for revolutions to overthrow governments in order to seize power. The battle of these ideologies wages on to this day. In this episode of Ideas Have Consequences, we will compare these two influential figures and their impact on the 19th century and beyond.
6/22/2023
1:09:07
The Man Behind WEF — What Does He Really Believe?
Who is Klaus Schwab? In this latest podcast, I do a deep-dive on this powerful, little-known figure connected to world leaders, billionaires, and tech moguls. #KlausSchwab #GlobalAgenda
6/20/2023
1:16:33
What really happened at the White House this week?
What does the LGBTQ Mafia have to do with Marxism, and why would the White House promote either? What appears to be a senseless celebration of sexual anarchy is part of a strategy drawn up by a Hungarian Bolshevik for the destruction of the West. I explain in this episode.
6/15/2023
1:00:39
What exactly is the World Economic Forum?
What exactly is the World Economic Forum? In this, our fourth episode of the “Ideas Have Consequences” podcast, author and host Larry Alex Taunton cuts through the conspiracy theories and the WEF’s noble slogans to explain the history of this sinister organization and the anti-human ideas driving it. Taunton, who attended the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland as a kind of spy, brings a unique knowledge and experience to this important issue. This is THE podcast when it comes to ideas and the World Economic Forum.
6/13/2023
1:05:31
It’s Bigger Than Target —THIS is Who Is Trying To Turn Your Kids Gay
What is REALLY happening at Target? Companies seem to be losing their minds and alienating their customers.
Benny Johnson and the rest of the internet say these companies are evil. But who’s really behind the transgender grooming being pushed on children? The real answer is NOT what you might think.
About Ideas Have Consequences With Larry Alex Taunton
Larry Alex Taunton is your man in the field. Where some choose to hide in their safe spaces, Larry rides out to face the issues of our time head on. No sugar coating and no PC bulls*t here. As a staunch Christian conservative, Larry picks apart just about any topic sharing his world traveling experience along the way.