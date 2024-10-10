The Lakers Exceptionalism Podcast

Tom Zayas & Cranjis McBasketball discuss the big trade of Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected 1st, and a 2030 pick swap for Mark Williams. They discuss how Mark's defense has been through his 1st 3 years, what he's good at and what he isn't, how he's an impressive but unpolished roll man finisher, his excellent Offensive Rebounding, what the team can do with his skill set. Later, they discuss the Lakers recent games against the Knicks and Clippers, and chat about what has been driving the team's success.
Join our Lakers Ex Discord through the link below!
Music by @sleepyghostmp3
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:16:39
LUKA DONCIC IS A LAKER (Live Reaction)
Tom Zayas & Cranjis McBasketball react LIVE to the massive trade of AD, Max Christie, and JHS for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. We unpack some of Luka's data, what he brings to the team, how to position him defensively, how others on the team will shift their roles, how to craft a dominant offense with Bron & Luka, and how to craft the best possible roster this season (and beyond).
LAKERS EXCEPTIONALISM BAYBEE!!!!!!
Check out our Lakers Ex Discord in the link below!!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:29:50
Dealing with AD's Injury + A Few More Trade Reports
Tom Zayas & Cranjis McBasketball discuss the first half of the Grammy trip, including how the team dominated in 1Q in Charlotte, how they dealt with missing AD in Philly, and what to do in the next week+ with him out of the lineup. Later, we check in with the team's offensive & defensive fundamentals post DFS trade, and chat about recent reports about Bruce Brown, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Day'Ron Sharpe.
Check out our Discord through the link below!
Music by @sleepyghostmp3
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
55:01
The Lakers Show They're Worth Investing In
Tom Zayas & Cranjis McBasketball discuss an eventful week in Lakers Basketball, including a recap of each game this week, including big Wins vs. Boston & Golden State, how much better the team defense has looked, whether the 2 Big lineups are working, and Vando's return. Later, they discuss some interesting comments from JJ Redick about the team's organized offense rate, and finally, talk about AD's recent interview with Shams and whether or not the team is worth investing in and how they should do it.
Music by @sleepyghostmp3
Check out our private Lakers Discord in the link below!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:38:16
Should the Lakers Play 2 Bigs?
Tom Zayas & Cranjis McBasketball discuss the past week in Lakers basketball, including the close Win vs Brooklyn, how LA played against the Miami Zone, and what went wrong in the 2nd half vs San Antonio. Later, they discuss the addition of Trey Jemison at the expense of Quincy Olivari, what it means for the team's plans around the backup 5 position, and whether or not the Jaxson Hayes-AD two Big lineup is a good idea. Finally, a brief segment on how good Austin has been this season as a Playmaker.
Outro music by @sleepyghostmp3
Check out the link below for access to our LakerSexMafia Discord Server
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices