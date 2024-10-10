The Lakers Exceptionalism Podcast

Should the Lakers Play 2 Bigs?

Tom Zayas & Cranjis McBasketball discuss the past week in Lakers basketball, including the close Win vs Brooklyn, how LA played against the Miami Zone, and what went wrong in the 2nd half vs San Antonio. Later, they discuss the addition of Trey Jemison at the expense of Quincy Olivari, what it means for the team's plans around the backup 5 position, and whether or not the Jaxson Hayes-AD two Big lineup is a good idea. Finally, a brief segment on how good Austin has been this season as a Playmaker. Outro music by @sleepyghostmp3 Check out the link below for access to our LakerSexMafia Discord Server Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices