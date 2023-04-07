The Laborhood with Shay and Briea

Something to Take the Edge Off

Pain is what you make it! Today we discuss pain, and the choices for coping with pain. Journey with us as Shay and Briea discuss all things pain relief. In this episode, our Laborhood ladies talk about unmedicated birth and pain relief options like Hydrotherapy/Aromatherapy, Nitrous Oxide, IV medications, and of course… the Epidural. Stick around as Briea and Shay round off this week’s episode with a fun Q&A and be sure to send in your questions and let us know your thoughts on all of our social media platforms. You can find us at @thelaborhoodpod. Stay tuned as we close out this season with episodes five and six! New episodes drop every other Tuesday.