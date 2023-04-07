The Laborhood with Shay and Briea

The Laborhood Podcast is an educational platform designed to support and advocate for birthing persons and their families. Standing on the values of evidence-ba...
More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
Something to Take the Edge Off
Pain is what you make it! Today we discuss pain, and the choices for coping with pain.
Journey with us as Shay and Briea discuss all things pain relief. In this episode, our Laborhood ladies talk about unmedicated birth and pain relief options like Hydrotherapy/Aromatherapy, Nitrous Oxide, IV medications, and of course… the Epidural. Stick around as Briea and Shay round off this week’s episode with a fun Q&A and be sure to send in your questions and let us know your thoughts on all of our social media platforms. You can find us at @thelaborhoodpod. Stay tuned as we close out this season with episodes five and six! New episodes drop every other Tuesday.
7/18/2023
53:43
From The House To The Hospital
“From The House To The Hospital” and everywhere in between. This episode, Briea and Shay share some of their wildest, most memorable moments working in labor and delivery. They discuss everything from home birth, to hospital birth, birthing centers, unmedicated birth, and more. Do you have a story to share? We’d love to hear it! Leave us a comment along with your rating and review. And as always, feel free to email us your questions, follow us on socials, and stay tuned for more! New episodes drop every other Tuesday.
7/4/2023
49:59
Know Your People, Know Their Role
Welcome back to The Laborhood Podcast! This episode, Briea and Shay review the medical professionals you’re likely to encounter in the labor and delivery space. From OBGYNs, CNMs, nurses, anesthesia teams, and everyone in between, to know them is to be ahead of the curb when it comes to L&D. Don’t forget to leave us a rating and review, feel free to email us your questions, follow us on socials, and stay tuned for more! New episodes drop every other Tuesday.
6/20/2023
57:32
Welcome to The Laborhood
Welcome to The Laborhood Podcast! Follow along with your hosts Briea and Shay as they educate, share stories, debunk myths, and more. These Winston Salem State University alumnae possess upward of a decade of combined experience in labor and delivery and believe in a comprehensive pro-choice approach to the birthing process that puts the family in the driver’s seat. In this episode, Briea and Shay unpack their approach to L&D, share their background, and discuss the cross-cultural necessity of this podcast. Don’t forget to leave us a rating and review, feel free to email us your questions, follow us on socials, and stay tuned for more! New episodes drop every other Tuesday.
Connect with your hosts and The Laborhood Podcast: https://linktr.ee/thelaborhoodpod
The Laborhood Podcast is an educational platform designed to support and advocate for birthing persons and their families. Standing on the values of evidence-based education and effective communication, we supply women with the tools to use their own voices to generate the safest and best version of their birth experiences.