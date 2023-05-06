Welcome to The Lab, a podcast focused on Gundogs, Good Times, and the Great Outdoors. Join host Barton Ramsey as he interviews outdoorsmen who have excelled in ... More
Introduction to The Lab with Barton Ramsey
Welcome to The Lab, a podcast focused on Gundogs, Good Times, and the Great Outdoors. Join host Barton Ramsey as he interviews outdoorsmen who have excelled in a multitude of avenues involving gundog, hunting, and business endeavors. The Lab is produced by Cornerstone Gundog Academy - online resources to help you train your retriever. Visit https://www.cornerstonegundogacademy.com for more information.