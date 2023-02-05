Are You Ready with Joanne Molinaro

The Brutal Cost of the Second Amendment.

Earlier this week, like you, I was horrified to read yet another headline about yet another mass murderer armed with yet another AR-15 semi-automatic rifle destroying the lives and families of yet another round of needless victims. A 6-year old boy lost his mother, father, and 3-year old brother. A young mother is currently lying unconscious in a hospital bed. When she wakes up, she will learn that her 8-year old and 11 -year old daughters were killed. I'm sick of these stupid headlines. I'm sick of the helplessness I feel every time this happens. I'm sick of how quickly politicians move to gaslight what, by now, can only be described as a national epidemic of chronic grief. Because that is exactly what this is--we are in a state of constant grief. Unlike normal grief, we are never allowed respite from our mourning. Rather, We are forced to endure 208 mass shootings in less than half a year. We have been terrorized by the slaughter of 15,038 human beings in less than half a year. We are being conditioned to normalize the senseless murder of 96 children in less than half a year. So, WHY is the United States so embarrassingly and FATALLY obsessed with guns?