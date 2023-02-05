Are You Ready with Joanne Molinaro

New York Times Bestselling Author and master storyteller, Joanne Molinaro, known to millions as The Korean Vegan, brings you weekly ”bites” designed to help you... More
The Brutal Cost of the Second Amendment.
Earlier this week, like you, I was horrified to read yet another headline about yet another mass murderer armed with yet another AR-15 semi-automatic rifle destroying the lives and families of yet another round of needless victims. A 6-year old boy lost his mother, father, and 3-year old brother. A young mother is currently lying unconscious in a hospital bed. When she wakes up, she will learn that her 8-year old and 11 -year old daughters were killed.
I'm sick of these stupid headlines. I'm sick of the helplessness I feel every time this happens. I'm sick of how quickly politicians move to gaslight what, by now, can only be described as a national epidemic of chronic grief.
Because that is exactly what this is--we are in a state of constant grief. Unlike normal grief, we are never allowed respite from our mourning. Rather,
We are forced to endure 208 mass shootings in less than half a year.
We have been terrorized by the slaughter of 15,038 human beings in less than half a year.
We are being conditioned to normalize the senseless murder of 96 children in less than half a year.
So, WHY is the United States so embarrassingly and FATALLY obsessed with guns?
5/10/2023
14:01
My Plastic Surgery Story.
"I'm not saying that it's always a bad thing. There are people who view plastic surgery as a tool to make surface level corrections only, like a bandaid over a paper cut, a bit of concealer over a pimple. But as you'll hear, that simply wasn't the case for me. In the end, I discovered that the wounds I was trying to heal were simply too deep to reach--even on the operating table."
5/9/2023
43:20
The Politics of Food with Eric Kim.
Meet Eric Kim, author of the instant New York Times bestselling cookbook Korean American, and staff writer and essayist for The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine. In this week’s episode, Joanne and Eric discuss kimchi, representation, and Eric’s childhood dream of becoming a pop star.
Connect with Joanne
The Korean Vegan Website
The Korean Vegan Kollective
The Korean Vegan Cookbook
My Amazon Storefront
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok
5/2/2023
1:19:25
The Habit Formula: Making Exercise as Mindless as Eating Popcorn?
"Inevitably, I started feeling better about myself, physically and mentally. Don't get me wrong--I still hated physical movement of any kind, but I hated it less than I loved the feeling of accomplishment after each workout; I hated it less than I loved the way my body was changing; I hated it less than I loved knowing that I was doing something good for myself."
On the heels of last week's episode with her running coach Dan Walters, Joanne today looks into the science behind habit formation, and how it might help you develop and stay motivated to maintain a consistent fitness regime.
4/25/2023
30:04
Coaching Confidence with Dan Walters.
In this week’s episode, Joanne talks not only running with her long time coach Dan Walters, but more than that, she uncovers the story of how this one time engineer turned his passion and side hustle into an incredibly successful career as the head coach of DWRunning, the Chicago-based running team that Dan today leads with his wife Allie.
DWRunning is comprised of approximately 150 athletes and currently boasts 288 race wins, 496 Boston Marathon qualifying marks, 5 Olympic Marathon Trials appearances, countless personal bests and Age Group wins, and even a Beer Mile Champion!
