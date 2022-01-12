The Know Your Caribbean Podcast

Coming from the much loved platform Know Your Caribbean, this podcast is geared entirely to telling the stories of the Caribbean, it's history and culture, food... More
Available Episodes
Junkanoo Jam Session Part Two - The Bahamas
In our second instalment of the Junkanoo Jam series, we take a look at Junkanoo in the Bahamas.(see Jamaican Junkanoo in part 1) The largest Junkanoo parade in the world, glitzy, glamorous, large and in charge. But what are the fundamentally African roots of Junkanoo in The Bahamas? Let's see where underneath the gold and glitter are sparks of resistance. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
2/6/2023
17:34
Obeah, Mermaids and Magic
Touching on many topics, from how descendants of enslaved Africans in the Caribbean worshipped Mami Wata/ Mama Dlo, danced the 'Calenda' and Bele, and how rain was conjured out of nowhere in the heights of droughts.Excerpts from the book 'Obeah and Witchcraft in the West Indies' by Hesketh J Bell.Featured Kalinda music by : Red Drum Drumming - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMwyhjknOAkBele Music from Martinique by : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IslellMtIz8&t=464s Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1/20/2023
51:33
Life in a Slave Market in New Orleans
A podcast minis ode, extending from our love story series, where enslaved people came from the Caribbean to New Orleans, what was it like in the slave markets. Some things you may never imagine being heard or said. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1/20/2023
9:17
Junkanoo Jam Session Part One - Jamaica
Junkanoo is an African centred festival found across many areas in the Caribbean, Central America and even parts of the USA. Found specifically during Christmas time, like much of our masquerade it is rooted in resistance, African spiritual and cultural practice and anti-colonial intent. Dying in some areas and flourishing in others. For part one of our Junkanoo Jam Sessions we head to the root of Junkanoo - Jamaica. Here we uncover the history and spiritual significance of a dying Jamaican Christmas time culture.Kenneth Bilby Essay:https://brill.com/view/journals/nwig/84/3-4/article-p179_1.xml?language=enFeatured Junkanoo music:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=owJ_iy_79d8 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
12/1/2022
39:28
Bad Gyal Stories - Women in Resistance Post Emancipation
Celebrating the unknown and uncelebrated histories of women and resistance in the Caribbean. Emancipation and the apprenticeship period was not a 'lighter' version of enslavement for many as we were made to believe. How did Caribbean women resist? Find out here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Know Your Caribbean Podcast
