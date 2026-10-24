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101 episodes
The $2 Billion Revelation | New Allegations About Jared Kushner's Foreign Financial Ties — October 23, 202610/23/2026 | 15 mins.Jared Kushner faces new allegations involving foreign money, secret bank accounts, and his role in Trump's Middle East policy. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the claims and why Congress should ask questions. Today's show also looks at the Trump administration's reported loyalty test for American diplomats, a new investigation by DOJ into DHS contracts and Corey Lewandowski, the departure of a leading MAHA adviser, and the DOJ watchdog's refusal to open an independent investigation into the botched Reflecting Pool related prosecution of former Olympian David Hearn.
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The Deal Doesn’t Add Up | Trump’s Venezuela Oil Numbers Versus The Actual Contract — October 22, 202610/22/2026 | 14 mins.ProPublica obtained the secret contract behind Trump’s Venezuela oil deal, and it doesn’t match his claims of hundreds of billions in revenue. The U.S. bought a 35 percent stake in a company run by Alejandro Betancourt, a Venezuelan businessman investigated for money laundering in three countries, through a Barbados shell that hides the other owners. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the terms and why they were kept from Congress. Also: Trump fires envoy Paolo Zampolli, JD Vance attacks Republicans who criticized Vivek Ramaswamy’s ad against Amy Acton, a federal judge pulls DHS agents off the voter fraud hunt, and early voting surges in Kansas, Texas, and the battleground states.
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What a Coincidence | Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Collected $50 Million From a Billionaire Who Needed a Pardon — October 21, 202610/21/2026 | 14 mins.Alina Habba, Trump’s former personal lawyer, took a $50 million job from the family of Venezuelan billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini while she was still acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey. Two weeks after she started, Trump pardoned him. Also on today’s show: Steve Witkoff calls Vladimir Putin a humanitarian, Trump tells poisoned Marines their settlements depend on Republicans winning the midterms, inside the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel that keeps saying yes to Trump, and Don Jr. privately breaks with his father over the Iran war.
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Election Integrity, MAGA Style | Trump’s Team Wanted a Voting Machine Hacked — October 20, 202610/20/2026 | 15 mins.ProPublica reports Trump’s DHS appointees asked CISA, the federal election security agency, to secretly buy a voting machine, hack it, hide the results from the manufacturer, and send them to the White House. Career staff refused, and DOGE layoffs had already gutted the team that could do it. Also: new Axios texts in the Alina Habba and Ric Grenell Kennedy Center feud, Elon Musk’s SpaceX share giveaway and Starlink Ukraine blame-shifting, the New York Times analysis showing Republican midterm ads barely mention Trump as his approval hits 31 percent, and Pete Hegseth stalling European-funded Patriot missiles for Ukraine.
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Another Lifeline for Putin | Trump Waives Russia Sanctions as Moscow Calls It a Historic Moment — October 19, 202610/19/2026 | 13 mins.Trump waives the Russia sanctions law Congress passed 86 to 11 and he signed himself, then blames Zelensky for the war and praises Russia for cheap diesel. Adam breaks down everything Putin has gotten from this White House in a matter of weeks. Also on the show, Republicans start the midterm blame game two weeks before the election, JD Vance tells a CBS town hall he’s seen no corruption in the Trump administration, Trump calls a federal judge a lunatic and vows to restart work on his DC golf course, and CBS News under Bari Weiss gets caught up in a smear against Abdul El-Sayed.
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About The Kinzinger Report
Adam Kinzinger — former U.S. Congressman and Air Force veteran — breaks down the day's biggest stories with the clarity and candor Washington doesn't always welcome. No spin. Just honest analysis of the people, decisions, and moments shaping America. Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.comPodcast website
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