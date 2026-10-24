Trump waives the Russia sanctions law Congress passed 86 to 11 and he signed himself, then blames Zelensky for the war and praises Russia for cheap diesel. Adam breaks down everything Putin has gotten from this White House in a matter of weeks. Also on the show, Republicans start the midterm blame game two weeks before the election, JD Vance tells a CBS town hall he’s seen no corruption in the Trump administration, Trump calls a federal judge a lunatic and vows to restart work on his DC golf course, and CBS News under Bari Weiss gets caught up in a smear against Abdul El-Sayed.

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