Some of the most compelling names on Lou Smit's suspect list concern the Henderson family. In this episode the team investigates how the Henderson family became involved in the case and whether they could have been involved in JonBenet's murder.

We're turning our attention to perhaps the most well-known – and notorious - aspect of the whole JonBenet mystery, her participation in child beauty pageants. Did those pageants put her at risk from potential abusers? And is her murderer to be found in that community?

The team delves deeper into the controversial world of child beauty pageants to investigate two other names on detective Smit's list with ties to JonBenet's involvement in pageants.

At the time of JonBenet's death, DNA profiling was in its infancy – that meant that what today's forensic scientists would consider standard procedures were not carried out. John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet's step brother, joins the team as they meet with a forensic scientist to understand how DNA evidence is the way forward in solving the case.

The team is coming to the end of an investigation that has taken a deep dive into late lead detective Lou Smit's database of suspects for JonBenet's murder. In this final, special episode, our team meets up with John and Jan Ramsey, as well as John's son John Andrew, to discuss the progress we've made – and what more can still be done.

About The Killing of JonBenet Ramsey

For 22 years, the JonBenét case has gripped the world, leaving everyone asking the same question: Who killed JonBenét Ramsey? The six year old's death shocked the nation. The circumstances surrounding her murder, horrific. Now, for the first time ever, JonBenét Ramsey's father and brother are armed with the original suspect list from Lou Smit, the late lead investigator on the case. Will they finally track down JonBenét's killer to solve one of the nation's most infamous crimes? The creators of THE KILLING OF MARILYN MONROE and FATAL VOYAGE: THE MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF NATALIE WOOD bring you THE KILLING OF JONBENÉT: THE FINAL SUSPECTS. The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects is narrated by Danielle Robay.