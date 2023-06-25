Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • The Apology
    Kevin Spacey's life changed forever when he received an email from a journalist in October 2017. The email alleged he sexually abused a 14-year-old fellow actor back in 1986. The allegations were strangely vague and confusing and immediately caused panic among Spacey's advisors. This was the height of the #MeToo era - they warned him.  It was no longer OK to deny allegations. You had to respect the victim. Spacey issued a statement to try and satisfy everyone and immediately regretted it. The blowback destroyed his reputation and career. But then salvation comes from an unlikely source. Could Kevin Spacey be saved by a dream?
    6/29/2023
    30:07
  • The Limelight
    The #MeToo movement created shockwaves across the planet. In the middle of the outcry, Kevin Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting Anthony Rapp, a fellow actor, when Rapp was just 14.  Spacey’s downfall was rapid and all-encompassing. Once one of the most popular actors in the world, he became a social pariah overnight when Buzzfeed News ran a story outlining Rapp’s allegations. Rapp said the assault had caused him psychological damage and that he suffered from PTSD and was seeking $40 million dollars in damages. But was there more to the story? Listen to previously sealed depositions and hear the emails and texts that witnesses thought would remain private. In this series, investigative journalist Ann McElhinney reveals the true story behind Kevin Spacey’s downfall.
    6/27/2023
    33:29
  • TRAILER: The Kevin Spacey Trial: UNFILTERED
    You know his name and you think you know his story.  Now prepare yourself for the truth behind Kevin Spacey’s downfall.  The Kevin Spacey Trial: Unfiltered is the story of one of the most respected actors on the planet and reveals how his life and career came crashing down when fellow actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance when Rapp was just 14. The nine episode podcast, from  Investigative Journalist Ann McElhinney, interviews those at the center of the story and charts Spacey’s fall from fame at the height of  the MeToo era. Using previously sealed depositions and transcripts, and gaining access to the private email and texts of those involved in the many court cases, you will learn the shocking truth about The Trial of Kevin Spacey: Unfiltered.
    6/25/2023
    0:48

About The Kevin Spacey Trial: Unfiltered

You know his name and you think you know his story. Now prepare yourself for the truth behind Kevin Spacey’s downfall. The Kevin Spacey Trial: Unfiltered is the story of one of the most respected actors on the planet and reveals how his life and career came crashing down when fellow actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance when Rapp was just 14. Using previously sealed depositions and transcripts, and gaining access to the private email and texts of those involved in the many court cases, you will learn the shocking truth about The Trial of Kevin Spacey: Unfiltered.
