TRAILER: The Kevin Spacey Trial: UNFILTERED

You know his name and you think you know his story. Now prepare yourself for the truth behind Kevin Spacey’s downfall. The Kevin Spacey Trial: Unfiltered is the story of one of the most respected actors on the planet and reveals how his life and career came crashing down when fellow actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance when Rapp was just 14. The nine episode podcast, from Investigative Journalist Ann McElhinney, interviews those at the center of the story and charts Spacey’s fall from fame at the height of the MeToo era. Using previously sealed depositions and transcripts, and gaining access to the private email and texts of those involved in the many court cases, you will learn the shocking truth about The Trial of Kevin Spacey: Unfiltered.