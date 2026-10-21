Welcome to The Karena Virginia Podcast, my sanctuary of warmth, healing, and inspiration. This biweekly podcast is my heartfelt offering to create an uplifting and cozy environment—one where miracles feel possible and transformation becomes tangible.

In each episode, I will be blend ancient wisdom with modern science to support you on your journey of self-discovery and personal growth. Together, we'll explore nervous system regulation exercises, recovery practices and healing tools to overcome trauma, soothe the inner child, release addictions, and break free from generational trauma.