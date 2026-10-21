Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
26 episodes
- Karena welcomes author, activist, model, and friend Carre Otis for an open conversation on sisterhood, finding your voice, and the courage to shake the tree. Carre reflects on how her experiences shaped her relationship with boundaries, self-trust, and speaking openly about what she sees, while Karena draws connections to her own experiences and the ways their stories intersect.
Together, they explore the connections between trauma, the nervous system, self-expression, and healing, along with why women need community and the freedom to say no. Through candid stories of survival, motherhood, and personal growth, they consider what it means to stop making yourself smaller, speak your truth, and recognize that sometimes saying the hard things is an act of love.
Content warning: This episode includes references to sexual abuse and related trauma.
📖 MY NEW BOOK! 📖
Breathe With Me: Affirmations to Restore Calm, Heal the Heart and Return to Love
👉 Subscribe to my YouTube channel and watch more episodes in the podcast playlist
- Karena welcomes back her friend and co-author of “Essential Kundalini Yoga,” Dharm Khalsa, for a conversation about why caring for your energy is just as important as caring for your physical body. Together they explore how breath, awareness, and simple daily practices can help you return to a calm, centered state even when the world feels overwhelming.
Through reflections on the nervous system, emotional overwhelm, and the concept of the radiant energy field, Dharm shares practical ways to come back to your “home base” when you feel scattered, drained, or stuck. Their conversation is a gentle reminder that the tools to feel better, think more clearly, and move through life with steadiness may be much simpler than we believe.
👉 Subscribe to my YouTube channel and watch more episodes in the podcast playlist!
- What if the reason you feel stuck, reactive, or overwhelmed has less to do with your thoughts and more to do with your nervous system? In this solo episode from Puerto Rico, Karena explores why we cannot think our way into peace and how stored childhood experiences continue to shape our emotional reactions today. She shares how inner child wounds, unconscious patterns, and nervous system dysregulation often sit beneath habits like distraction, anxiety, addiction, and emotional reactivity.
Karena offers simple, practical tools for bringing the body back into balance, including breathwork, humming to stimulate the vagus nerve, mantra, community, and time in nature. Through personal stories and vivid examples, she explains how making the unconscious conscious allows us to stop creating stories from old triggers and begin responding from a regulated, grounded place.
👉 Subscribe to my YouTube channel and watch more episodes in the podcast playlist!
- What does it mean to stay spiritually awake when the world feels intense and uncertain? Karena explores how moments of disruption can surface deep emotional triggers and challenge the ways we look for guidance, control, and certainty. She reflects on how these moments can become invitations to slow down, question old patterns, and reconnect with what is truly guiding us.
Speaking from a retreat in Costa Rica, she reflects on sovereignty, emotional integration, and the courage it takes to feel rather than suppress what is arising. Through personal stories and unexpected encounters in nature, this episode invites us to reconnect with our inner authority and trust the deeper intelligence moving through our lives.
👉 Subscribe to my YouTube channel and watch more episodes in the podcast playlist!
👉 Follow on Spotify and Apple Podcasts so you never miss an episode!
- In this candid and deeply personal episode, Karena is joined by her husband of 25 years, Charles, for a conversation about how the inner child shapes marriage. During a difficult season in their relationship, they turned to Imago Relationship Therapy, the couples therapy approach behind Harville Hendrix’s Getting the Love You Want, and began learning how to see the wounded child within each other rather than just reacting to the surface conflict.
From grief and fear to everyday misunderstandings, they reflect on how criticism often masks unmet needs and why emotional safety matters more than being right. This episode is an invitation to listen differently, respond with greater awareness, and begin relating to the inner child beneath the reactions in the relationships that matter most.
👉 Subscribe to my YouTube channel and watch more episodes in the podcast playlist!
👉 Follow on Spotify and Apple Podcasts so you never miss an episode!
More Alternative Health podcasts
Trending Alternative Health podcasts
About The Karena Virginia Podcast
Welcome to The Karena Virginia Podcast, my sanctuary of warmth, healing, and inspiration. This biweekly podcast is my heartfelt offering to create an uplifting and cozy environment—one where miracles feel possible and transformation becomes tangible. In each episode, I will be blend ancient wisdom with modern science to support you on your journey of self-discovery and personal growth. Together, we'll explore nervous system regulation exercises, recovery practices and healing tools to overcome trauma, soothe the inner child, release addictions, and break free from generational trauma.Podcast website
Listen to The Karena Virginia Podcast, Sleep Magic: Sleep Hypnosis & Meditation for Sleep Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Karena Virginia Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.