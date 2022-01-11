"The Justin Moore Podcast” is not just your behind-the-scenes, candid, all access approach into Justin’s life as a father, husband, and Multi-Platinum recording... More
Stray Dogs
Longest April fools joke ever, we're back! Lol. New schedule of one or two episodes per month. This episode they shared Justin's post show routine, including playing NBA 2K. They go over show etiquette if you bring a sign. They recap shows such as the Playing Possum event for George Jones, the St. Jude golf tournament, and the album release party. Check out Justin's new album, Stray Dog now - https://JustinMoore.lnk.to/StrayDog
5/12/2023
1:51:21
Happy New Year?
New this year, text Justin and team at 501-200-4050 for updates, insights, new releases, meet & greets, podcast Q&A, etc.! From a long hiatus the boys return to kick off the year and a new season of the JMP. They recap the first few shows of the year, get a laugh about everyone's local weatherman, and their newly found sweet tooth. They wrap this episode up with some music suggestions, along with Justin sharing some old vinyl records he wants his daughter to hear on her new record player.
2/20/2023
1:09:15
Holidaze
This week JR kicks it off by telling a childhood story about when he got shot in the mouth by a pellet gun, requiring him to have a partial denture the rest of his life. Justin chimes in about how the tooth fairy in his house (himself) had forgotten to do their job… They update on both college basketball as well as Justin's kids' seasons thus far. Justin shares that this year is the earliest he and Kate have ever wrapped up their Christmas shopping.
12/9/2022
40:04
Fall Guys
This weekJustin and JR share how their vacation in Mexico went, including JR's hilarious desire to buy wrestling masks. They tell an interesting story about when Chris Stapleton opened for Justin at Coyote Joe's back in the day. They finish off this week with a fan-submitted Q&A.
11/11/2022
1:22:39
Football, Food & Family
*This episode was intended to come out on 10/21* This episode is taped the day before Justin and JR head to Mexico for a festival and vacation in Cancun. They recap the previous run of shows in Vegas, Utah and CO. Justin shares a hilarious story about his drummer and JR's banter over the Alabama / Tennessee football game. They wrap up the episode with a fan-submitted Q&A.
