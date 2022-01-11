Holidaze

This week JR kicks it off by telling a childhood story about when he got shot in the mouth by a pellet gun, requiring him to have a partial denture the rest of his life. Justin chimes in about how the tooth fairy in his house (himself) had forgotten to do their job… They update on both college basketball as well as Justin’s kids’ seasons thus far. Justin shares that this year is the earliest he and Kate have ever wrapped up their Christmas shopping. The Justin Moore Podcast is sponsored by: Bobcat Company. This episode is brought to you by Wrangler, Bangtail Whiskey and This Little Piggy. Spread the word! #JustinMoorePodcast _________ Listen to Justin's sports radio show Morning Mayhem on The Buzz. All episodes are available to watch on YouTube. Also follow along on social media for teasers and updates throughout the week. The Justin Moore Podcast on Instagram Follow Justin: On Tour Instagram Twitter Facebook Spotify Apple Music Follow JR the Handler and get some merch: Instagram Twitter www.jrthehandler.com Produced by: Cody Villalobos Rafter V Ranch