Join Justin, a former Navy SEAL and Entrepreneur, on "The Last Good Fight" podcast, where gripping stories and hard-won lessons from a life well lived will insp... More
48 "Eagle Eye"
Have you ever yearned for an Eagle like level of focus? A concentration so intense that the world around you dissolves into oblivion, leaving only your goal and the tasks in focus? In this short story I recount my personal journey of attaining this state of mind. It began with a failure on a stressful military examination, but through self-reflection and honestly.....desperation, I discovered a simple way to harnessing that laser-like focus. Join me on a journey to learn how to unlock this for yourself and conquer your goals.
Enjoy,
Justin
5/10/2023
19:12
47 "Dragon Slayer"
A story and a life lesson that has proven to be one of the most valuable tools I have used to slay the dragon.
5/6/2023
21:00
46 "The Kraken"
15 miles off the coast our SEAL Team was in bad shape, the boats were flipped over, the swells were massive, guys were puking, and the submarine was gone.
5/5/2023
35:19
45 "The Shadow"
In this episode, we explore "the Shadow" and what it means to be a "dangerous man" according to Jordan Peterson. The Shadow is the part of ourselves that we suppress, including our darker impulses, fears, and desires. Peterson argues that confronting and integrating the Shadow leads to greater self-awareness, confidence, and success in navigating life's challenges. Join me to learn how embracing your Shadow can lead to a more fulfilling and empowered life for yourself and those around you.
4/28/2023
16:02
44 "Lost in Egypt"
Arriving in Egypt shortly after a government revolution to meet up with our military contacts and things don't go as planned. Buckle up!
