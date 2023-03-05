The Just Different Podcast is a weekly show which covers everything surrounding faith, life, and culture. These are conversations coming from two brothers that ... More
94. "Seek First"
In this episode we talk about the pressures of "hustle culture" and trying to make a name for ourselves while also making sure the Kingdom is our main priority. Making sure not exalting or putting ourselves above God or the work he wants us to be doing. Because favor will open doors that hustle can't. God is the best promoter! We don't need to overcompensate or burn ourselves out for success all we need to do is seek first the Kingdom. Puttin you on:Yeshua Freestyle by BattzGo Back by Madison Ryann Ward
5/3/2023
50:35
Asking for a Friend: Should I delete social media?
In this episode of AFAF we talk what it looks like to balance time between social media, everyday life, and our relationship with a God. How do I deal with the criticisms, judgements, and opinions of people? How do I maintain your identity in a world where everything you do is subject to public opinion and scrutiny? Are you sending more time on social media than you are with God? and more!
4/28/2023
1:02:10
92. Built for this
In the episode we talk about what it looks like when you feel like giving or stepping away from God's purpose or plan. When the refinement process begins to get frustrating and you wonder why you have to go through the trails you're in. What does it look like to remain steadfast when obeying God becomes uncomfortable for a season and challenge us to go higher?Galatians 6:9 - Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.Puttin you on:Burn for u - GioApril 19th - Jordan StarksLover Boy - Jordan Starks
4/27/2023
49:18
91. "Close Friends"
In this episode we talk about living life in authentic community. What it really means to be a friend and and how being in authentic community with other people who are trying their best to follow God will directly effect own walk. Puttin you on:Deliver me - Kijan BooneMerch:https://shopjustdifferent.myshopify.com/
4/21/2023
50:01
90. "Sorry, I'm preoccupied"
In this episode we talk about whaat it looks like to continue to serve God when it feels "inconvenient ". Not allow our cares, worries, or even busyness of our lives cause us to take our eyes off God and not answer when he calls. Because imagine getting a call from God and saying "Sorry, I'm preoccupied" Hope this blesses y'all! Much lovePuttin you on:Blessings by Asha Elia & Rehmahz & MarizuViral Jesus Podcast Interview:https://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/podcasts/viral-jesus/these-brothers-are-just-different.html
