S2 E14: HEARTBROKEN AND BETRAYED YET AGAIN: Julie's Latest Court Update
1/05/2026 | 50 mins.
In this podcast, Julie talks vaguely about the latest court update and the infuriating unfairness about it all. We talk about the frustrations with money and the challenges of a single mom trying to do it all alone.
S2 E13: END OF THE YEAR: Feeling loved, loss, and the memory of a miscarriage
12/29/2025 | 54 mins.
Starting with a focus on goals, Julie prompts a discussion that covers a variety of topics ranging from lowering expectations to taking time to be still and looking for Jesus along the way. Somehow they find themselves wading in the familiar but vulnerable waters of Carley's miscarriage experience and the lessons she learned as she has healed throughout the years.
S2 E12: TIS’ THE SEASON: Puppies, Projects and Giving it to Jesus
12/22/2025 | 50 mins.
Some fun news! Julie has new puppies up for grabs right in the middle of the Christmas busy season and she and Carley discuss what it means to "give it to Jesus" and how that's easier said than done.
S2 E11: WHY I STAY: When You Feel Betrayed by Church Leaders
12/15/2025 | 53 mins.
My goodness, when you're not believed by the men you respect and love, and when you've experienced betrayal, deceit and degradation, it's hard to trust anyone anymore or have the courage to speak up. Church leaders are human. And sometimes they get it wrong.1974 Elder Benson talk: https://youtu.be/s7bZ6WH4OY8
S2 E10: DIVORCE DECREE: When Law Interferes with Religion
12/08/2025 | 43 mins.
Lots of emotions come up when we discuss how the Church stays out of legal stuff, but the courts 100% get involved in church stuff. There is so much anger, resentment, betrayal and pain, but how does one grapple with this when you know the gospel of Jesus Christ is true?
