Lots of emotions come up when we discuss how the Church stays out of legal stuff, but the courts 100% get involved in church stuff. There is so much anger, resentment, betrayal and pain, but how does one grapple with this when you know the gospel of Jesus Christ is true?

My goodness, when you're not believed by the men you respect and love, and when you've experienced betrayal, deceit and degradation, it's hard to trust anyone anymore or have the courage to speak up. Church leaders are human. And sometimes they get it wrong.1974 Elder Benson talk: https://youtu.be/s7bZ6WH4OY8

Some fun news! Julie has new puppies up for grabs right in the middle of the Christmas busy season and she and Carley discuss what it means to "give it to Jesus" and how that's easier said than done.

Starting with a focus on goals, Julie prompts a discussion that covers a variety of topics ranging from lowering expectations to taking time to be still and looking for Jesus along the way. Somehow they find themselves wading in the familiar but vulnerable waters of Carley's miscarriage experience and the lessons she learned as she has healed throughout the years.

About The Julie Jeppson Podcast

Welcome to the JULIE JEPPSON podcast. So glad you're here. After a heartbreaking loss in the summer of 2022, my 8 kids and I are picking up the pieces of our former lives and moving forward. In this podcast, I interview Gritty Mamas from all over who have pushed, pulled, endured, persisted, insisted, and MOMINATED some pretty impossible burdens. These women are survivors and their stories deserve to be heard. My hope is that you can hear their stories and walk away inspired and uplifted by their capacity to KEEP GOING, no matter what. Because you can too. There's also hidden gems within this podcast with my own children, my parents, mental health experts, spiritual health and wellness mentors, relationship specialists, and other exceptional GRITTY professionals. I come from Grit. My ancestors are the definition of it. So here, I'm taking back my name and my power and I intend to use it to help you remember, too, of the gritty mamas who have gone before you, who will come behind you, but most of all, the gritty mama inside you.