Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Joyful Friar in the App
Listen to The Joyful Friar in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
The Joyful Friar

The Joyful Friar

Podcast The Joyful Friar
Podcast The Joyful Friar

The Joyful Friar

Father Nathan Castle, O.P.
add
The Joyful Friar Podcast explores the soulful, the meaningful, and the mystical in three different ways. First, Afterlife, Interrupted stories, in which someone...
More
Religion & SpiritualitySpiritualityReligion & SpiritualityChristianityReligion & SpiritualityReligion
The Joyful Friar Podcast explores the soulful, the meaningful, and the mystical in three different ways. First, Afterlife, Interrupted stories, in which someone...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 41
  • Afterlife, Interrupted: Paul, Who Thought He Was Minus-Four Man with Prayer Partner: John Sanchez
    Fr. Nathan introduces us to Paul, Who Thought He Was Minus-Four Man with the help of his Prayer Partner: John Sanchez. Told in greater detail in “Afterlife, Interrupted: Helping Stuck Souls Cross Over Book 1.”In this episode of The Joyful Friar Podcast, Fr. Nathan shares the story of Afterlife, Interrupted: Paul, Who Thought He Was Minus-Four and mistook a narrow, wooden raised bit of roadway for an old section of road, and his car fell through and landed in the water. All four passengers perished and this is Paul's Afterlife story. John Sanchez is a native of Mountain View, CA. After 15 years of working within the music industry, the video game industry, and as a photographer, John found balance working for a Catholic church. When he isn't helping stuck souls cross over, he is learning how to help people who feel stuck in this life. John enjoys volunteering as a Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion at Stanford Hospital and spending time with his Godsons Julian, Jayden, and Jonah. ​Connect with Father Nathan Castle, O.P.http://www.nathan-castle.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/fathernathancastleInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/father_nathan_castle/?hl=enYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FatherNathanGCastleOPListen to the podcast:Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-joyful-friar/id1645812556Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xODkwNTE1LnJzcwPurchase books on Amazon:https://tinyurl.com/34bhp2t4 Donate:https://nathan-castle.com/donate/ My Dominican brothers and I live a vow of poverty. That means we hold our goods in common. If you enjoy this podcast and feel called to donate please do. 501©3 of the Western Dominican Province. #fathernathancastle, #nathancastle, #thejoyfulfriar, #afterlifeinterrupted, #Interrupteddeathexperience #consciousness #lifeafterde...
    7/18/2023
    20:54
  • Finding Joy with Guest: Patty Aubery
    Fr. Nathan discusses Patty Aubery's early days of building one of publishing’s first billion-dollar brands, Chicken Soup for the Soul, to her current role as president of The Canfield Training Group, and how she creates joy every step of the way.Patty Aubery is a powerhouse of wisdom, creativity, and authenticity. She can be your best friend or the tough love you need to get unstuck when it seems impossible.For the last several years she’s been empowering women to show up more boldly and authentically in their lives with her best-selling book and course, Permission Granted https://tinyurl.com/mrd8hfxk. In it she teaches clients how granting themselves permission can lead them down a path of fulfilling what they want most out of life https://www.pattyaubery.com/retreat.Now, combining her passion for business building and her desire to help people live life on their own terms, her latest mission is to help speakers, authors and coaches create the lives and businesses they’ve always dreamed of through teaching online programs, providing coaching and mentoring, and running luxury retreats at her home in Nashville, TN.Connect with Patty Aubery for a 15-minute consultation at:https://www.pattyaubery.com/​Connect with Father Nathan Castle, O.P.http://www.nathan-castle.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/fathernathancastleInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/father_nathan_castle/?hl=enYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FatherNathanGCastleOPListen to the podcast:Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-joyful-friar/id1645812556Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xODkwNTE1LnJzcwPurchase books on Amazon:https://tinyurl.com/34bhp2t4 Donate:https://nathan-castle.com/donate/ My Dominican brothers and I live a vow of poverty. That means we hold our goods in common. If you enjoy this podcast and feel called to donate please do. 501©3 of the Western Dominican Province. #fathernathancastle, #nathancastle, #thejoyfulfriar, #afterlifeinterrupted, #Interrupteddeathexperience #consciousness #lifeafterde...
    7/4/2023
    41:57
  • Spiritual Practice: Lucille, Calm Under Fire
    Fr. Nathan discusses the spiritual practices from Lucille, Calm Under Fire. Told in greater detail in “Afterlife, Interrupted: Helping Souls Cross Over Book 2.”Show notes:-Keep calm and carry on-Serenity Prayer by Reinhold Niebuhr-Accept the world the way it is not how I would have it​Connect with Father Nathan Castle, O.P.http://www.nathan-castle.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/fathernathancastleInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/father_nathan_castle/?hl=enYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FatherNathanGCastleOPListen to the podcast:Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-joyful-friar/id1645812556Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xODkwNTE1LnJzcwPurchase books on Amazon:https://tinyurl.com/34bhp2t4 Donate:https://nathan-castle.com/donate/ My Dominican brothers and I live a vow of poverty. That means we hold our goods in common. If you enjoy this podcast and feel called to donate please do. 501©3 of the Western Dominican Province. #fathernathancastle, #nathancastle, #thejoyfulfriar, #afterlifeinterrupted, #Interrupteddeathexperience #consciousness #lifeafterde...
    6/20/2023
    25:44
  • Compassionate Response: Lucille, Calm Under Fire
    Fr. Nathan discusses the compassionate responses to Lucille, Calm Under Fire.  Told in greater detail in Afterlife, Interrupted: Helping Souls Cross Over Book 2. ​Connect with Father Nathan Castle, O.P.http://www.nathan-castle.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/fathernathancastleInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/father_nathan_castle/?hl=enYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FatherNathanGCastleOPListen to the podcast:Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-joyful-friar/id1645812556Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xODkwNTE1LnJzcwPurchase books on Amazon:https://tinyurl.com/34bhp2t4 Donate:https://nathan-castle.com/donate/ My Dominican brothers and I live a vow of poverty. That means we hold our goods in common. If you enjoy this podcast and feel called to donate please do. 501©3 of the Western Dominican Province. #fathernathancastle, #nathancastle, #thejoyfulfriar, #afterlifeinterrupted, #Interrupteddeathexperience #consciousness #lifeafterde...
    6/6/2023
    27:34
  • Afterlife, Interrupted: Lucille, Calm Under Fire
    Fr. Nathan introduces us to Lucille, Calm Under Fire. Told in greater detail in “Afterlife, Interrupted: Helping Souls Cross Over Book 2.”-Awakened by unusual, beautiful, colors out her window-Wildfire-Analyze options to flee or stay-Gathered her cats calmly-Wait it out-Freedom​Connect with Father Nathan Castle, O.P.http://www.nathan-castle.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/fathernathancastleInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/father_nathan_castle/?hl=enYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FatherNathanGCastleOPListen to the podcast:Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-joyful-friar/id1645812556Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xODkwNTE1LnJzcwPurchase books on Amazon:https://tinyurl.com/34bhp2t4 Donate:https://nathan-castle.com/donate/ My Dominican brothers and I live a vow of poverty. That means we hold our goods in common. If you enjoy this podcast and feel called to donate please do. 501©3 of the Western Dominican Province. #fathernathancastle, #nathancastle, #thejoyfulfriar, #afterlifeinterrupted, #Interrupteddeathexperience #consciousness #lifeafterde...
    5/30/2023
    17:01

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Joyful Friar

The Joyful Friar Podcast explores the soulful, the meaningful, and the mystical in three different ways. First, Afterlife, Interrupted stories, in which someone who died suddenly and traumatically seeks my help and the help of my prayer partners. Second, Compassionate Responses, to readers’ and listeners’ questions and concerns that arise from those stories. And third, Spiritual Practices, influenced by the Catholic Christian tradition I’ve been shaped by that reveal how goodness is at work throughout the universe and within each of us. Each episode reveals insights about living in the present with faith and joyful hope. Be inspired to more fully receive, magnify, and share love.
Podcast website

Listen to The Joyful Friar, The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Joyful Friar

The Joyful Friar

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store