Finding Joy with Guest: Patty Aubery

Fr. Nathan discusses Patty Aubery's early days of building one of publishing’s first billion-dollar brands, Chicken Soup for the Soul, to her current role as president of The Canfield Training Group, and how she creates joy every step of the way.Patty Aubery is a powerhouse of wisdom, creativity, and authenticity. She can be your best friend or the tough love you need to get unstuck when it seems impossible.For the last several years she’s been empowering women to show up more boldly and authentically in their lives with her best-selling book and course, Permission Granted https://tinyurl.com/mrd8hfxk. In it she teaches clients how granting themselves permission can lead them down a path of fulfilling what they want most out of life https://www.pattyaubery.com/retreat.Now, combining her passion for business building and her desire to help people live life on their own terms, her latest mission is to help speakers, authors and coaches create the lives and businesses they’ve always dreamed of through teaching online programs, providing coaching and mentoring, and running luxury retreats at her home in Nashville, TN.Connect with Patty Aubery for a 15-minute consultation at:https://www.pattyaubery.com/​Connect with Father Nathan Castle, O.P.http://www.nathan-castle.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/fathernathancastleInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/father_nathan_castle/?hl=enYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FatherNathanGCastleOPListen to the podcast:Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-joyful-friar/id1645812556Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xODkwNTE1LnJzcwPurchase books on Amazon:https://tinyurl.com/34bhp2t4 Donate:https://nathan-castle.com/donate/ My Dominican brothers and I live a vow of poverty. That means we hold our goods in common. If you enjoy this podcast and feel called to donate please do. 501©3 of the Western Dominican Province. #fathernathancastle, #nathancastle, #thejoyfulfriar, #afterlifeinterrupted, #Interrupteddeathexperience #consciousness #lifeafterde...