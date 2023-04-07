The Joyful Friar
Father Nathan Castle, O.P.
The Joyful Friar Podcast explores the soulful, the meaningful, and the mystical in three different ways. First, Afterlife, Interrupted stories, in which someone...
The Joyful Friar Podcast explores the soulful, the meaningful, and the mystical in three different ways. First, Afterlife, Interrupted stories, in which someone...
Available Episodes
Afterlife, Interrupted: Paul, Who Thought He Was Minus-Four Man with Prayer Partner: John Sanchez
Fr. Nathan introduces us to Paul, Who Thought He Was Minus-Four Man with the help of his Prayer Partner: John Sanchez. Told in greater detail in "Afterlife, Interrupted: Helping Stuck Souls Cross Over Book 1."In this episode of The Joyful Friar Podcast, Fr. Nathan shares the story of Afterlife, Interrupted: Paul, Who Thought He Was Minus-Four and mistook a narrow, wooden raised bit of roadway for an old section of road, and his car fell through and landed in the water. All four passengers perished and this is Paul's Afterlife story. John Sanchez is a native of Mountain View, CA. After 15 years of working within the music industry, the video game industry, and as a photographer, John found balance working for a Catholic church. When he isn't helping stuck souls cross over, he is learning how to help people who feel stuck in this life. John enjoys volunteering as a Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion at Stanford Hospital and spending time with his Godsons Julian, Jayden, and Jonah.
Finding Joy with Guest: Patty Aubery
Fr. Nathan discusses Patty Aubery's early days of building one of publishing's first billion-dollar brands, Chicken Soup for the Soul, to her current role as president of The Canfield Training Group, and how she creates joy every step of the way.Patty Aubery is a powerhouse of wisdom, creativity, and authenticity. She can be your best friend or the tough love you need to get unstuck when it seems impossible.For the last several years she's been empowering women to show up more boldly and authentically in their lives with her best-selling book and course, Permission Granted https://tinyurl.com/mrd8hfxk. In it she teaches clients how granting themselves permission can lead them down a path of fulfilling what they want most out of life https://www.pattyaubery.com/retreat.Now, combining her passion for business building and her desire to help people live life on their own terms, her latest mission is to help speakers, authors and coaches create the lives and businesses they've always dreamed of through teaching online programs, providing coaching and mentoring, and running luxury retreats at her home in Nashville, TN.Connect with Patty Aubery for a 15-minute consultation at:https://www.pattyaubery.com/
Spiritual Practice: Lucille, Calm Under Fire
Fr. Nathan discusses the spiritual practices from Lucille, Calm Under Fire. Told in greater detail in "Afterlife, Interrupted: Helping Souls Cross Over Book 2."Show notes:-Keep calm and carry on-Serenity Prayer by Reinhold Niebuhr-Accept the world the way it is not how I would have it
Compassionate Response: Lucille, Calm Under Fire
Fr. Nathan discusses the compassionate responses to Lucille, Calm Under Fire. Told in greater detail in Afterlife, Interrupted: Helping Souls Cross Over Book 2.
Afterlife, Interrupted: Lucille, Calm Under Fire
Fr. Nathan introduces us to Lucille, Calm Under Fire. Told in greater detail in "Afterlife, Interrupted: Helping Souls Cross Over Book 2."-Awakened by unusual, beautiful, colors out her window-Wildfire-Analyze options to flee or stay-Gathered her cats calmly-Wait it out-Freedom
About The Joyful Friar
The Joyful Friar Podcast explores the soulful, the meaningful, and the mystical in three different ways. First, Afterlife, Interrupted stories, in which someone who died suddenly and traumatically seeks my help and the help of my prayer partners. Second, Compassionate Responses, to readers’ and listeners’ questions and concerns that arise from those stories. And third, Spiritual Practices, influenced by the Catholic Christian tradition I’ve been shaped by that reveal how goodness is at work throughout the universe and within each of us. Each episode reveals insights about living in the present with faith and joyful hope. Be inspired to more fully receive, magnify, and share love.
