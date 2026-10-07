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10 episodes
- On this week’s episode of The Joy of Baseball, Joe and Molly are joined by their good friend, legendary actor and comedian, AND Cubs fan Nick Offerman. Nick shares how his love of baseball was passed down from his father and became a lasting part of his family’s identity.
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- On this week’s episode of The Joy of Baseball, Joe and Molly are joined by legendary sports broadcaster and baseball superfan Bob Costas. Bob reflects on the emotional final chapter of his broadcasting career, shares some of his favorite memories covering baseball, and looks back on what made him fall in love with the game.
Get full access to The Joy of Baseball at thejoyofbaseball.substack.com/subscribe
- On this week’s episode of The Joy of Baseball, Joe and Molly are joined by comedian and actor Andy Richter! Andy shares how he found his love for baseball through the tension and drama of the game. They talk about the emotional roller coaster of being a fan and why even a rainy day with a terrible seat can become a memory you never forget.
Get full access to The Joy of Baseball at thejoyofbaseball.substack.com/subscribe
- On this week’s episode of The Joy of Baseball, Joe and Molly are joined by actor and comedian Bill Glass, best known for his role as “Dr. Rick” in Progressive Insurance commercials. Together, they talk about the joy found in the baseball community and Bill’s own journey to finding career success, proving it’s never too late to hit your stride.
Get full access to The Joy of Baseball at thejoyofbaseball.substack.com/subscribe
- On this week’s episode, Joe and Molly are joined by comedian, actor, and writer Alex Edelman. Alex shares his lifelong love of the Boston Red Sox and how his experience working with the team gave him an entirely new perspective on fandom.
Get full access to The Joy of Baseball at thejoyofbaseball.substack.com/subscribe
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About The Joy of Baseball Podcast
A podcast where Molly Knight and Joe Posnanski talk with stars of entertainment, art, sports, and business about their shared love of baseball — and the moments that stay with us. thejoyofbaseball.substack.comPodcast website
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