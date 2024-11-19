Anthony Richardson puts Colts on his back, shines against Jets; High-scoring Detroit awaits
Indianapolis Colts reporter James Boyd and NFL editor Jim Ayello recap Anthony Richardson's redemptive return against the Jets. The 22-year-old QB had the best game of his NFL career and came up clutch in the fourth quarter to keep the Colts' playoff hopes alive. Now, the question is: Can Indianapolis do it again? Detroit is up next as Richardson, head coach Shane Steichen and the rest of the team try to build on Sunday's memorable performance.
49:18
Anthony Richardson is the Colts' QB1 again; What does that mean for him and the franchise?
Indianapolis Colts reporter James Boyd and NFL editor Jim Ayello discuss the Colts' seismic decision to make Anthony Richardson their starting quarterback again. After a two-week benching due to preparation issues, it's fair to question if Richardson truly learned his lesson. The 22-year-old must prove he's a changed man as Indianapolis, sitting at 4-6, tries to get hot and make the playoffs.
46:18
The James Boyd Podcast is official HERE!
The Athletic's James Boyd previews his new podcast, "The James Boyd Podcast." What better way to return to the mic than when the Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of a potentially franchise-altering decision at quarterback? Just like old times, Boyd will be joined by his editor, Jim Ayello, and the first full episode is coming soon!