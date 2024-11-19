Anthony Richardson is the Colts' QB1 again; What does that mean for him and the franchise?

Indianapolis Colts reporter James Boyd and NFL editor Jim Ayello discuss the Colts' seismic decision to make Anthony Richardson their starting quarterback again. After a two-week benching due to preparation issues, it's fair to question if Richardson truly learned his lesson. The 22-year-old must prove he's a changed man as Indianapolis, sitting at 4-6, tries to get hot and make the playoffs.