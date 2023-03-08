Stepping Into The Unknown: The Power of Embracing Change

Welcome to the first episode of The Jack Canfield Podcast, where we dive deep into the world of personal growth and Inner Awakening. I'm your host, Jack Canfield, multiple New York Times best-selling author and a human potential trainer, speaker, and coach for more than five decades. I am thrilled to embark on this adventure with you by stepping out of my comfort zone and into the world of podcasting. You might know me from having created and co-authored the best-selling Chicken Soup for the Soul book series, or perhaps from my book The Success Principles: How to Get Where You Are to Where You Want to Be, or maybe as a featured teacher in the book and the movie, The Secret. It has been my mission for the past 40 years to inspire people to firmly believe that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to and to empower them with the information, skills, and tools needed to make those dreams come true, which is precisely what I plan to do with this podcast. In today’s inaugural episode, I’ll be providing a proper introduction, my intentions behind creating this podcast, and what you can expect for future episodes and I explore the concept of embracing the change that catapults us into new beginnings and uncharted territory. It’s kind of funny isn't it…how the only thing we can truly count on this life also happens to often be the most anxiety and fear-inducing? But what if change didn't have to be scary or more difficult than necessary? Change is inevitable so learning to embrace it rather than living in a state of resistance to it whether consciously or unconsciously, can begin to open all kinds of doors with endless potentials all working out in your favor. Tune in to Episode 1 of The Jack Canfield Podcast to learn about the principles I have found to be the most helpful in embracing uncertainty and navigating times of change with ease, hear the reflective questions I invite you to ponder on and find out why the most successful people had to first, get intimately comfortable with being uncomfortable. In this episode, you will learn: Allow me to introduce myself (0:37) Who and what you can expect on the podcast (2:02) Today’s topic: The Power of Embracing Change Everything that happens in your life is for you, not against you. (16:51) Everything you’re experiencing right now is a result of how you responded to an earlier event (21:20) Commit to CAN I (Constant And Never-ending Improvement) (26:13) During times of change, prioritizing and upgrading your self-care is important (30:23) Stay connected to your communities when navigating change (35:25) Closing questions to think about (37:13) Resources Mentioned: Napoleon Hill: Author of Think and Grow Rich The Five Love Languages by Gary Chapman How To Talk So Kids Will Listen Let's Connect: Jack Canfield Podcast Website Instagram Submit your questions, feedback, topic suggestions, and future guest requests, here!