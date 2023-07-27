Married couple Dan and SJ St. Germain watch a horror movie on date night and then talk about it on their podcast with one of their hilarious friends. Think The ...
Hereditary with Henry Zebrowski
Henry Zebrowski of Last Podcast on the Left joins Dan and SJ in the debut episode of the show to talk about one of his comfort movies, a modern horror classic about demonic possession, Hereditary. Find out which death in the movie Henry thinks is the funniest, why we should not want horror movies to get Oscar nominations, and what compelled Henry to watch this family psycho drama on Thanksgiving.
Hereditary (2018)
Written and Directed by Ari Aster
Starring Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne
7/27/2023
1:12:48
The It Couple, Coming July 27th!
The It Couple, a new horror movie comedy podcast premieres July 27th!
