Hereditary with Henry Zebrowski

Henry Zebrowski of Last Podcast on the Left joins Dan and SJ in the debut episode of the show to talk about one of his comfort movies, a modern horror classic about demonic possession, Hereditary. Find out which death in the movie Henry thinks is the funniest, why we should not want horror movies to get Oscar nominations, and what compelled Henry to watch this family psycho drama on Thanksgiving. Hereditary (2018) Written and Directed by Ari Aster Starring Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne